Monday, Aug. 3
Allison Lynne Stutz, 23, of Glen Burnie and Ethan Michael Fornicola of Glen Burnie.
Jennifer Marie Moore, 32, of Mechanicsville and Demetrios Emanuel Shizas, 38, of Mechanicsville.
Richard Karl Stark, 86, of Great Mills and Aldra Bland Lloyd, 82, of Great Mills.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Christina Leigh Green, 38, of Baltimore and Mark Joseph Halley, 39, of Baltimore.
Franses Gillo Alde, 34, of Lexington Park and Camille Nicole Salonga, 24, of Lexington Park.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Anna Michelle Quillen, 21, of Mechanicsville and Jestin Chad Riley Pickardt, 21, of Charlotte Hall.
Ashley Marie Warren, 30, of Waldorf and David Paul Beauvais, 30, of Waldorf.
Monday, Aug. 10
Monica Lynne Sweeney, 55, of Mechanicsville and William Bradford Redmond, 58, of Mechanicsville.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Heather Nicole Pulliam, 32, of Ridge and Samuel Thomas Roen, 28, of Ridge.
James Christopher Hollyer, 30, of Mountain View, Cal. and Catie Anne Mcconnell, 31, of Mountain View, Cal.
Friday, Aug. 14
Yotzimar Davila Hernandez, 22, of Waldorf and Zachary Aaron Spriggs, 22, of Charlotte Hall.
Vasiliki Besy Rouva, 37, of Weehawken, N.J. and Ioannis Niolaidis, 26, of Weehawken, N.J.
Bridget Skye Lionheart, 27, of Mechanicsville and William Alexander Lionheart, 29, of Mechanicsville.
Taylor Makenzie Stirling, 23, of Mechanicsville and Jonathan Lee Wyne, 25, of Mechanicsville.
Monday, Aug. 17
Robin Nicoal Graves, 31, of Mechanicsville and James Philip Gates Jr., 37, of Mechanicsville.
Meaghan Leigh Strandberg, 31, of Lusby and Nathaniel Howard Vanucci, 30, of Lusby.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
William Allen Smith, 39, of Mechanicsville and Heather Jane Moy, 36, of Mechanicsville.
Monday, Aug. 24
Shameka Sade Butler, 27, Lexington Park and Taquwan Rolland Pringle, 29, of Lexington Park.
Brianna Lynn Shaw, 34, of California and Thomas Richard Roger, 38, of California.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Wendy Lea Burch, 32, of Leonardtown and Brandon Joseph Johnson, 33, of Leonardtown.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Kristina Nicole Howard, 28, of California and Spencer Thomas Weir, 28, of California.
John Mathias Riley, 30, of Piney Point and Aimee Kirstin Bixby, 30, of Piney Point.
Hannah Leann Urness, 20, of Virginia Beach, Va. and Daniel Dayton Fry, Jr., 24, of Virginia Beach, Va.
Meagan Elizabeth Gonzales, 46, of Lexington Park and Armando Sandoval Hernandez Jr. of Lexington Park.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Shelby Len Burch, 29, of Mechanicsville and Jonathan Albert Termonia, 39, of Mechanicsville.
Friday, Aug. 28
Liza Rebecca Tuazon Grider, 26, of Virginia Beach, Va. and Brandon Alexander Mathis, 26, of Virginia Beach, Va.
Mary Lucille Trossbach, 23, of Dameron and Ethan Matthew Walker, 30, of Dameron.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Michael Allen Hedges, Jr., 37, of Bryans Road and Robin Elaine Trivers, 39, of Bryans Road.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Crowningshield, 28, of Bushwood and James Briscoe Thompson, Jr., 27, of Bushwood.
Jeffrey Charles Kelley, 25, of Lexington Park and Tiffany Girado, 24, of Lexington Park.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Leah E. Stoltzfus, 23, of Mechanicsville and Solomon Henry Herzler, 20, of Mechanicsville.
Annette Lynn Quade, 50, of Mechaicsville and Thomas Lloyd Dixon, 61, of Mechanicsville.
Sarah Lynnette Hayes, 35, of California and Andrew Irwin Superior Jr., 36, of California.
Friday, Sept. 4
Hannah Louise Peregoy, 28, of La Plata and Daniel Richard Smyser, 37, of La Plata.
Thirza Denise Dabon Quioco, 25, of California and Martin James Zenthoefer, 26, of California.
Molly Kathleen Wilson, 26, of Bethesda and Griffin Liam Baltz, 26, of Bethesda.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Kendra Hope Horst, 24, of Mechanicsville and Jonathan Neal Martin, 23, of Mechanicsville.
Brandalin Janell Somerville, 39, of Jacksonville, Fl. and Najee Orlando Blalark, 32, of Jacksonville, Fl.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Madeleine Joy Taylor, 24, of Lexington Park and Matthew Joseph Mazur, 25, of Lexington Park.
Kelsi Lee Eiane, 32, of Hollywood and Benjamin Isaac Lynch, 29, of Hollywood.
Sheryl Marie Estep, 23, of Prince Frederick and Christopher Thomas Johnson, 26, of Callaway.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Christina Marie Campbell, 24, of Lexington Park and Allen Michael Espinosa, 36, of Lexington Park
Chelsea Marsha Himes, 27, of California and Charles Morin Leamy, 34, of California.
Ashley Nichole Dowell, 26, of Great Mills and Christopher David Wood, 32, of Lusby.
Friday, Sept. 11
Laura Marie Boswell, 30, of Hollywood and Kevin Kurt Mattingly, 32, of Hollywood.
Ayla Marie Padgett, 24, of Colonial Beach, Va. and Proctor Ireland Phelps, 30, of Colonial Beach, Va.
Laura Lee Adams, 52, of Lexington Park and James Daniel Hayes, 55, of Lexington Park.
Sarah Marie Baugher, 25, of Lexington Park and Shane Matthew Mcconnon, 25, of Lexington Park.
Monday, Sept. 14
Regina Marie Wilson, 35, of Leonardtown and Zachary Joseph Stansfield, 31, of Leonardtown.
Jenna Elyse Hutson, 35, of Chaptico and Frankie Joseph Latham, 37, of Chaptico.
Brittany Nicole Shelley, 24, of Clements and Franklin James Schwab, 24, of Upper Marlboro.
Jennifer Lynn Bates, 35, of Charlotte Hall and Mark Walter Hawkins, 39, of Charlotte Hall.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Joseph Raymond Spelz, 71, of Saint Inigoes and Diane Mary Damon-Cole, 69, of Lowville, Ky.
Diana Marie Roman, 30, of Reisterstown and Laurie Allyson Devers, 28, of Reisterstown.
Heather Lynn Raley, 28, of Chestertown and Eric Wayne Meredith, 31, of Chestertown.
Monday, Sept. 21
Artina Shavonne Manns, 32, of Hollywood and Raymond Lewis Alvey, 38, of Hollywood.
Samantha Katelyn Garner, 31, of Bushwood and Anthony Michael Childers, 30, of Bushwood.
Friday, Sept. 25
Teihini Ane Tavai Perez Davis, 20, of Talofofo, Guam and Jose Antonia Corey, 25 of Patuxent River.
Brooke Carolyn Western, 26, of Lusby and Jesse Michael Metz, 26, of Lusby.
Rashawna Lashay Tate, 23, of Hyattsville and Erin Isaiah Smith, 23, of Hyattsville.
Lynn Marie Brightwell, 60, of Mechanicsville and Joseph Ray Crews, 56, of Mechanicsville.
Erica Jennelle Brawley, 22, of Chaptico and Francis Xavier Curtis Jr., 23, of Chaptico.
Monday, Sept. 28
Kristina Marie Sproul, 23, of Mechanicsville and Alvin William Beishline, Jr. of Mechanicsville.
Casey Jean May, 24, of Leonardtown and Hunters Powell, 22, of Hollywood.
Robin Maudie Barahona Gonzalez, 32, of Lexington Park and Carla Arleney Alfaro Pineda, 34, of Lexington Park.
Colleen Danielle Ashley Wersick, 28, of Mechanicsville and James William Newsome Jr., 30, of Mechanicsville.
Kristyn Michelle Johnson, 37, of California and Enoch Booth Abell Grube, 40, of California.
Nicolette Bridgette Toman, 29, of King George, Va. and Darell Dean Hertenstein III, 38, of King George, Va.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Crystal Lynn Wilkinson, 39, of Lexington Park and Bradley Carl Dollenger, 43, of Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Kasey Victoria Jennigs, 27, of Great Mills and Emmanuel Xavier Perkins, 27, of Great Mills.
Emily Mical Arnold, 29, of Avenue and Daniel Willis Saucier, 31, of Spotsylvania, Va.
Megan Lynn Tzafaroglou, 26, of California and Joseph Dunbar Boyd, 31, of California.
Rebecca Dawn Russell, 27, of Hollywood and Kyle Anthony Hill, 24, of Hollywood.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Anna Theresa Coyne, 29, of Leonardtown and Aaron Graham Meldrum, 35, California.
Antonio Jerel Reeves, 41, of Mechanicsville and Cameo Danone Hoffert, 42, of Mechanicsville.
Friday, Oct. 2
Rachael Nicole Ack, 20, of Mechanicsville and Troy Michael Wathen, 21, of Mechanicsville.
Kayla Linn Markel, 30, of Saint Leonard and Andrew Louis Drury, 30, of Saint Leonard.
Samantha Hisook Ha, 55, of Springfield, Va. and Scott Alan Pearce, 60, of Springfield, Va.
Steven James Berry, 23, of Mechanicsville and Melissa Ann Vogel, 28, of Mechanicsville.
Trevor Lee Baker, 28, of Washington D.C. and Mark Oliver Meyerdirk, 42, of Washington D.C.
Monday, Oct. 5
Yesenia Marriah Schenck, 29, of Lexington Park and Kevin Joseph Norris, 27, of Lexington Park.
Kevin Daniel Seeger, 31, of California and Kayla Nicole Siebenmark, 28, of California.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Lindsey Marie Ellis, 27, of Waldorf and Samual Howard Archer, 31, of Waldorf.
Chaude’ Amore’ Leaver, 28, of Lusby and James Roy Chase II, 33, of Charlotte Hall.
Chance Aubrey Pulliam, 24, of Hollywood and Neychure Lashawn Jones, 25, of Lexington Park.
Kathy Lee Reed, 31, of Mechanicsville and Timothy James Ivey, 31, of Mechanicsville.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tabitha Jeanette Potter, 23, of Mechanicsville and Thomas Henry Walton III, 26, of Mechanicsville.
Dyrk Marshall Gaither, 30, of Huntingtown and Katherine Elizabeth Potts, 28, of Huntingtown.
Donald Scott Beaver, 57, of Mechanicsville and Helen Clare Uhler, 53, of Mechanicsville.
Friday, Oct. 9
Natasha Rose Barnes, 29, of California and Christopher John Anthony, 34, of California.
Ariana Michele Tomaselli, 28, of La Plata and Ryan Edward Shanks, 28, of La Plata.
Amber Alyce Morley, 26, of California and Joseph Dominic Cruz, 33, of California.
Christopher Robert Angus, 34, of Lexington Park and Victoria Lyn Gallagher, 33, of Lexington Park.
Emma Jane Cook, 27, of Cornelius, N.C. and Thomas Kurt Palman, 27, of Cornelius, N.C.
Hannah Elizabeth Shaw, 30, of Lexington Park and Luke Avery Abrams, 20, of Senoia, Ga.
Alyssa Marie Lagana, 21, of Virginia Beach, Va. and Tristan Greigh Powell, 23, of Virginia Beach, Va.
Ashley Anne Eversfield, 30, of California and Kyle James Lockrow, 30, of California.
Alexa Taylor Smith, 25, of Owings and Jamie Lee Clarke, 26, of Avenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Ashley Anne Eversfield, 30, of California and Kyle James Lockrow, 30, of California.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Whitney Elizabeth Hall, 39, of Leonardtown and Deryk Wayne Lambert, 41, of Leonardtown.
Friday, Oct. 16
Victoria Kathryn Janey, 27, of Leonardtown and Juliana Leguria, 24, of Leonardtown.
Scott Michael Barry, 32, of Drayden and Myranda Colleen Tasciotti, 28, of Drayden.
Daniel Edward Lynch, 23, of Hollywood and Christianne Paiva Miller, 21, of Hollywood.
Veronica Anne Peters, 29, of Severna Park and Matthew Kane Mayhew, 29, of Severna Park.
Scott Michael Clockner, 49, of Solomons and Cheri Lynn Hamilton, 47, of Solomons.
Gordon Blackistone Hughes, Jr, 29, of Nashville, Tenn. and Nicole Catherine Boike, 30, of Nashville, Tenn.
Monday, Oct. 19
Jerry Tyrone Everette, 34, of Chaptico and Keysia Romon Hill, 29, of Chapitco.
Hannah Rae Tucker, 23, of Charlotte Hall and Hayden Von Geyer, of Charlotte Hall.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Reuben A Swarey, 22, of Charlotte Hall and Lena S. Hertzler, 20, of Charlotte Hall.
Eric Lathiel Flemming, 63, of Washington D.C. and Sylvia Antonia Ghee, 62, of Fort Washington.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Tyneshia-Ranea Parker, 28, of Lexington Park and Larry Ray Garner Jr., 41, of Lexington Park.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Sherbrooke Lea Carazza, 38, of Port Republic and Ashley Helena Waitt, 35, of Longport, N.J.
Friday, Oct. 23
Ashley Nicole Gray, 30, of California and Justin Darrell Biscoe, 33, of California.
Christopher Michael Deines, 40, of Hollywood and Lynsey Nichole Hayden, 34, of Hollywood.
Brian Joseph Baker, 33, of Lexington Park and Devin Bryn Swander, 30, of Lexington Park.
Angel Joyce Renea’ Carter, 19, of Lexington Park and Austin James Martin, 19, of Lexington Park.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Bradley Charles Smith, Sr, 44, of Valley Lee and Mary Elizabeth Arndt, 36, of Valley Lee.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Raymond Owen Hakett III, 25, of Daytona Beach, Fl. and Morgorie Emma Cross-Tatro, 24, of Daytona Beach, Fl.
Samantha Raquel Gonzalez, 24, of Mechanicsville and Courtney Marie Buckler, 25, of Mechanicsville.
Friday, Oct. 30
Justine Marie Ott, 27, of Great Mills and Ryan Spencer Greet, 37, of Great Mills.
David William Schultz, Jr, 33, of Mechanicsville and Natalie Amber Vickers, 38, of Mechanicsville.
Paige Allison Meering, 30, of Indian Head and Steven Lee Mcdonald, 29, of Indian Head.
Brittany Ann Mathison, 30, of Leonardtown and Ryan Lee Redden, 35, of Leonardtown.