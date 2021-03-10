Wednesday, Feb. 24
Brandon Maurice Somerville, 33, of Frederick and Kaitlin Mary Fournier, 32, of Frederick
Lashawn Renee Forbes, 34, of Great Mills and Joseph Louis Dumpson Jr., 33, of Great Mills
Thursday, Feb. 25
Jessica Dawn Nichols, 32, of Chaptico and Keith Andrew Gamble, 29, of Chaptico
Griffin Bailey Kilpatrick Wright Fields, 23, of Mechanicsville and Brookelyn Taylor Porro, 23, of Mechanicsville
Karl Robert Ritter Sr., 60, of Lexington Park and Elena Eldarovna Henderson, 57, of Philadelphia, Pa.