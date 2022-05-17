Friday, April 1
Riley Bishop Altman, 21, of Great Mills, and Mandy Nicole Kirkey, 20, of Great Mills
Christy Lynn Gray, 46, of Mechanicsville, and Warren Edward Philyaw Jr., 48, of Mechanicsville
Jessica Ann Biscoe, 40, of Leonardtown, and Christopher Paul Forrest, 46, of Leonardtown
James Daniel Belcher Jr., 45, of California, and Paulina Ruby Johnson, 47, of California
Christina Rosann Marie Burroughs, 39, of King George, Va., and Charles Hammond Brown III, 41, of Jarrettsville
Monday, April 4
Charles Stephen Russell, 37, of California, and Scottie Lynn Morris, 46, of California
Tuesday, April 5
William Joseph Jenner, 58, of La Plata, and Maria Cruz Mosher, 61, of La Plata
Brandi Catherine Helms, 34, of Mechanicsville, and Christopher Brandon Knott, 33, of Mechanicsville
Gerik Michael Landis, 33, of Solomons, and Lindsay Hope Morgan, 28, of Solomons
Adriana Aleen Bean, 20, of Mechanicsville, and Talmage Bert Reeves, III, 22, of Mechanicsville
Jennifer Marie Brown, 29, of Great Mills, and Antonio Robert Gorman, 24, of Great Mills
Wednesday, April 6
Brian Russell Beeson, 35, of California, and Shannon Lea Mcclanahan, 39, of California
Thursday, April 7
Lucas Chamberlin Hammett, 34, of California, and Bridget Shae Carter, 32, of California
Elizabeth Marie Smith, 29, of Great Mills, and Christopher Scott Peksa, 31, of Great Mills
Megan Elise Wyble, 27, of Kensington, and Saul Michael Zimet, 26, of Kensington
Norman S. Stauffer, 58, of Bainbridge, Ohio, and Esther Sensenig Stauffer, 42, of Bainbridge, Ohio
John Joseph Cepelones, 66, of Lexington Park, and Mary Kathryn Suite, 72, of Lexington Park
Friday, April 8
Jacquelinn Rose Price, 37, of Hollywood, and Christopher Brian Hammett, 40, of Hollywood
Monday, April 11
Justin Tyler Goudzwaard, 26, of Lexington Park, and Crista Marie Lewis, 24, of Lexington Park
William Elijah Buckmaster, 35, of Lusby, and Jessica Nicole Falcone, 33, of Lusby
Daniella Elisa Moreira, 24, of Lexington Park, and Pedro Teixeira De Paula, 34, of Lexington Park
Tuesday, April 12
Shanelle Lashae Fleet, 21, of Baltimore, and Naim Darnell Smith, 24, of Baltimore
Elizabeth Estelle Coughlan, 23, of Norfolk, Va., and Ethan Alexander Neff, 24, of Norfolk, Va.
Thomas Dalton Brown, 30, of Leonardtown, and Rebecca Ann Dame, 44, of Carterville, Ill.
Lynsey Brooke Rye, 25, of Leonardtown, and William Warren Halbritter Jr., 26, of Leonardtown
Wednesday, April 13
Gabrielle Brianna Cory, 24, of Huntingtown, and Andrew David Graham, 25, of Huntingtown
Thursday, April 14
Mary Beth Bowen, 56, of Gulf Breeze, Fl., and Kevin Frederick Kropp, 54, of Gulf Breeze, Fl.
Lakia Naje Blackiston, 19, of Great Mills, and Wesly Geovani Calderon Lopez, 22, of Lexington Park
Vantasia Nicole Barnes, 27, of Lexington Park, and Antonio Lamont Butler, 29, of Lexington Park
Friday, April 15
Miranda Lynn Greenwell, 26, of Mechanicsville, and Daquan Alonzo Ellington, 25, of Mechanicsville
Kristen Marie Settles, 34, of Capitol Heights, and Barry Nathaniel Wilson Jr., 35, of Capitol Heights
Allen Michael Mccrory, 23, of Milford, Va., and Kayleen Nicole Owen, 21, of Milford, Va.
Monday, April 18
Cedtwan Devonta Long, 25, of Great Mills, and Sarina Irene Aguilar, 23, of Great Mill
Janessa Elizabeth Bradley, 31, of Lusby, and Thomas Matthew Maloney, 31, of Lusby
Maggie Marie Fambrough Murphy, 39, of California, and Olushola Oladele Ojo, 39, of Bowie
Wednesday, April 20
Robert Bertrand Mackey, 57, of Lexington Park, and Hena Beatriz Cuevas, 54, of Lexington Park
Hannah Beth Mcgraner, 23, of Mechanicsville, and Rachel Marie Trinidad, 28, of Mechanicsville
Miranda Morgan Carter, 31, of California, and Jeffrey Allen Held, 31, of California
Diane Nicole Lilley, 27, of Bryantown, and Reid Nathaniel Franklin, 28, of Bryantown
Thursday, April 21
Christopher Paul Wathen, 48, of Lusby, and Tina Lee Humphreys, 52, of Lusby
Kimberly Jean Johnson, 37, of Ridge, and Robert Criag Oreilly Sr., 41, of Ridge
Phyllis Carroll, 53, of Brandywine, and Ray Anthony Barnes Sr., of Mechanicsville
William Douglas Tiller, 31, of Lexington Park, and Mary Ellen Mayor, 36, of Lexington Park
Friday, April 22
Alexis Marie Crowe, 18, of Mechanicsville, and Luke Christian Sammons, 20, of Colorado Springs, Col.
Leonel Lopez, 22, of Lexington Park, and Elizabeth Grayson Mueller, 22, of Mobile, Al.
Skylar Noel Morgan, 22, of California, and Michael Anthony Oliver, 34, of Chesapeake Beach
Scott Roland Davis, 56, of Hollywood, and Rhonda Melody Johnson, 54, of Smyrna, Del.
Jaclyn Marie Gibson, 30, of Mechanicsville, and Benjamin Robert Greb, 25, of Mechanicsville
Tuesday, April 26
Daylena Ruann Spencer, 29, of Lexington Park, and Benjamin William Koelsch, 25, of Lexington Park
Brent Patrick Huntt, 23, of Indian Head, and Alyssa Kaitlyn Danner, 24, of Indian Head
Wednesday, April 27
Nathan Andrew Frazier, 22, of Hollywood, and Shelby Ruth Litten, 21, of Leonardtown
Thursday, April 28
Jessica Dawn Lehrter, 36, of Waldorf, and Justin Ernest Eric Davis, 40, of Waldorf
Samantha Marie Snedden, 32, of Charlotte Hall, and Kyle Darley Gardner, 27, of Charlotte Hall
Friday, April 29
Frank Z. Zimmerman, 25, of Mechanicsville, and Marlene Anita Martin, 23, of Leonardtown
Michael Robert Jones Jr., 28, of Great Mills, and Alexis Michelle Hendrickson, 25, of Great Mills
Shontella Renee Somerville, 37, of California, and Michael Deangelo Davis, Sr., 38, of California