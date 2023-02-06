Jan. 3
Heather Nichole Anne Julian, 34, College Park and Malcolm Thomas Williams, 37, College Park
Jan. 5
Kenjewel Faye McCullough, 43, Hollywood and Ayanna Monet Joyner, 28, Hollywood
Jan. 10
Cynthia Ann White, 58, Mechanicsville and Walter Leroy Hand, III, 59, Mechanicsville
Rhiannon Nicole Miller, 29, Hollywood and Bradley Scott Matthews, 35, Hollywood
Jan. 11
David John Demauro, 59, Hollywood and Christine Ann Gillin, 72, Hollywood
Steven Joseph Price, 34, Avenue and Merissa Anne Abell, 32, Avenue
Jan. 13
James Ernest Morgan, 48, California and Emily Lynne Ridgell-Webb, 26, California
Kayla Dawn Haydden, 30, Hollywood and John Anton Padgett, 33, Hollywood
Tiffany Lynn Knott, 40, Avenue and Richard James Rhodes, 51, Avenue
Jan. 17
Kyle Christopher Hutchinson, 31, Beltsville and Nicole Denise Sauls, 31, Bowie
Kenneth Kirk Mcardle, 42, California and Claudia Noemy Bonilla Barahona, 27, California
Jan. 18
Kiera Geordan Collins, 25, Lexington Park and Dale Robert Chase, 33, Lexington Park
Jan. 19
Larry Keith Reyna, II, 31, California and Alexandria Kailin Baker, 27, California
Joseph Steven Hicks, 34, Mechanicsville and Hailey Corrinne Obrien, 28, Mechanicsville
Jan. 20
Norma Angelica Granados, 24, St. Inigoes and Mauro Morales Jr., 26, St. Inigoes
Sarah Kaitlin Pitt, 29, Hollywood and Erik Alexander Davis, 27, Hollywood
Jan. 24
Kevin Isaiah Lucien, 30, Lexington Park and Destiny Monique Shelton, 24, Lexington Park
Jan. 25
Nikki Shawnte Guy-Dixon, 45, Great Mills and Michael Jermaine Jone, 48, Great Mills
Laura Elizabeth Grassinger, 27, Mechanicsville and Mark Lawrence Jennings, 25, Alexandria, Va.
Jan. 26
Daniel Kirt Reighad, III, 49, Tall Timbers and Carlee Smith Stemple, 49, Tall Timbers
Jan. 27
James Edward Kennedy, 63, Indian Head and Sebastiane Onawa Toney, 51, Indian Head
Jan. 30
Jennifer Ma Belcher, 33, Hollywood and Benjamin Marshall Wood, 40, Hollywood
Katherine Rebecca Eckley, 25, Mechanicsville and Jailyn Michelle Gray, 23, Mechanicsville
