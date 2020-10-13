Charles
Medicare enrollment now open
Medicare D Open Enrollment Open enrollment will be held through Dec. 7. During this time, beneficiaries can review their Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and make any necessary changes.
New beneficiaries can select a plan and learn how the plan works and existing enrollees can change and update their plans.
Senior Health Insurance counselors are available to assist. Call 301-609-5712 or 1-855-843-9725.
Medical loan closet offered
The Aging & Senior Programs Division maintains a medical equipment loan closet to facilitate temporary provision of durable medical equipment to qualified persons. Supplies consist of walkers, canes, bath/shower benches and wheelchairs, but are limited. Donations accepted. Call 1-855-843- 9725.
St. Mary’s
Department Of Aging videos available
Videos made by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services for seniors’ use, and more will be added soon. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging/virtual-senior-center/ or www.youtube.com/user/StMarysCoMDGov/playlists and find the icon for Department of Aging & Human Services.
Festive fall frontway contest closes tonight
The deadline to take part in the Festive Fall Frontway photo contest is Friday, Oct. 16. Voting will take place on the Office of Aging’s Facebook page from Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23.
Entrants must be 50 years of age or older and live in St. Mary’s County, only one photo per entrant, photo may be of entire front porch, a portion of it or front door and surrounding area but front door must be visible, Photo must be taken during the contest and no people or pets in photo. Voters must go to the original post to click “like” or “love” and may vote for more than one person. Email photos to Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Loffler book club to review ‘Rebecca’
The Loffler Book Club will virtually discuss Daphne Du Maurier’s “Rebecca” 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. The 1938 novel tells the story about a young woman who impetuously marries a wealthy widower, only to discover that he and his household are haunted by the memory of his late first wife. The Lexington Park Library will hold a few copies a first-come, first-served basis. To join the club or to reserve a copy of the book, email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
National medecine Take Back Day nears
Bring expired, unused and unwanted medications or paper documents with personal information for disposal to National Take Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.
The event is free and open to the public and social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Citizens are asked to place medecine and documents in the trunk or truck bed and asked to remain in their vehicles. Contact Maryellen Kraese at 301-475-4951or maryellen.kraese1@maryland.gov.
Learn Tai Chi for arthritis, fall prevention
Shellie will hold a virtual eight-week free beginner class for Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention 11 a.m. Thursdays from Nov. 17 through Dec. 15. Participants will learn core movements while applying basic Tai Chi principles. A computer or smartphone and a Zoom account are needed. Space is limited. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Calvert
Six-week diabetes workshop offered
A six-week Living Well with Diabetes virtual workshop for adults with Type 2 or pre-diabetes will be held Tuesdays through Nov. 17. Registration required. Call 410-535-5400, ext. 459.
Talk with veterans
Veterans, Let’s Talk will host a virtual discussion 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Join other veterans for casual conversation. The event is hosted by Calvert Hospice. Email Bill bmiller@calverthospice.org.
Alzheimer’s support group available
A virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Call 410-394-3000 or email Charles Harrell at charrell@Asbury.org or Dennis Poremski at dporemski@Asbury.org.
Blood pressure monitors available
The Calvert County Health Department and the state of Maryland, has issued a mini-grant to assist those with new or preexisting conditions of high blood pressure as a result of the most recent nationwide pandemic. Monitors will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to county residents with a blood pressure of 140/80 or higher. If you or a loved one has a history of high blood pressure or are in need of a blood pressure monitor, call Jen Schindler at 410-535-5400, ext. 459.
Online ‘The Connection’ newsletter offered
If you would like to receive an electronic copy of the online newsletter “The Connection,” call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, ext. 121 or email ooamailbox@calvertcountymd.gov.
Virtual center launched
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging recently launched a virtual activity center.
The center features fitness lessons, nutrition tips, recipes, safety information and more. New videos and programs will be added shortly. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/VirtualSeniorCenter.
Representatives openings available
The Commission on Aging has openings for representatives from District 1, the southern district of Calvert County. Call Liz Youngblood at 410-535-4606, ext. 130 or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/2100/Commission-on-Aging.