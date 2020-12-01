Charles
Medicare enrollment closing Dec. 7
Medicare D Open Enrollment Open enrollment will be held through Dec. 7. During this time, beneficiaries can review their Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and make any necessary changes. New beneficiaries can select a plan and learn how the plan works and existing enrollees can change and update their plans. Senior Health Insurance counselors are available to assist. Call 301-609-5712 or 1-855-843-9725.
Medical loan closet offered
The Aging & Senior Programs Division maintains a medical equipment loan closet to facilitate temporary provision of durable medical equipment to qualified persons. Supplies consist of walkers, canes, bath/shower benches and wheelchairs, but are limited. Donations accepted. Call 1-855-843- 9725.
St. Mary’s
Videos now available
Videos have been made by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services for seniors’ use, and more will be added soon. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging/virtual-senior-center/ or www.youtube.com/user/StMarysCoMDGov/playlists and find the icon for Department of Aging & Human Services.
Loffler book club to discuss “Seven Days”
The Loffler Book Club will discuss “The Seven Days of Us” by Francesca Hornak 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in the Facebook chat room. The book tells the story of what happens when a scattered family comes together for the first time in years and ends up forced to spend a week together in quarantine over the holidays. Some copies of the book are at the Lexington Park library. Schedule a pickup by e-mailing Catherine DiCristofaro at cdicristofaro@stmalib.org. Registration required. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com for instructions and details.
Tasty Christmas Cottage workshop offered
A virtual workshop to build an edible Tasty Christmas Cottage will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Thursday, Dec. 17. The first day will be spent on constructing the cottage out of Pop Tarts and the second day will be spent decorating. Registration is required and limited to eight participants. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Volunteer discussion leaders wanted
Volunteer leaders for discussion groups and classes such as Pain Management Support Group, Current Events, Craft Classes and others are being sought. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Calvert
Representative openings available
The Commission on Aging has an opening for representatives from District 1, the southern district of Calvert County. Call Liz Youngblood at 410-535-4606, ext. 130 or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/2100/Commission-on-Aging.
Alzheimer’s support group offered
A virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Call 410-394- 3000 or email Charles Harrell at charrell@Asbury.org or Dennis Poremski at dporemski@Asbury.org.
Holiday drive-thru event
The Calvert CountyDepartment of Aging will hold a holiday drive-thru event 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at each of its three senior centers. Receive a free gift while supplies last. Rain date is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Online newsletter offered If you would like to receive an electronic copy of the online newsletter “The Connection,” contact Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, ext. 121 or ooamailbox@calvertcountymd.gov.
Virtual senior center now open
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging offers a virtual activity center with fitness lessons, nutrition tips, recipes, safety information and more. New videos and programs will be added shortly. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/VirtualSeniorCenter. Caregivers newsletter to resume shortly The Calvert County on Aging will resume the newletter for caregivers in January. If you would like to receive the newsletter, contact Lisa Caudle at 410-535-4606 or lisa.caudle@calvertcountymd.gov.