Arthritis exercises offered
A virtual Arthritis Foundation Exercise with Kathy will be held 9:45 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays via Zoom. The program offers gentle, repetitive movements that encourage range of motion, stretching, and flexibility. There is no impact to your joints. Although the class is designed for those with arthritis, it is beneficial to anyone who may not be used to exercising or who is looking for a gentle exercise program. Registration required. Email Kathy Creswell at Kathleen.Creswell@stmarysmd.com or for help with Zoom, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1062.
Northern to host virtual fitness classes
The Northern Senior Activity Center is offering three virtual fitness classes; Tai Chi for Arthritis at 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Debbie’s Arthritis Foundation Exercise Group at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Zoom line dancing 1 p.m. on Wednesdays. Email Rachel at Rachel.Mowatt@stmarysmd.com.
Census assistance offered
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is offering call-in for completing the 2020 Census. According to the Census website, the census collects demographic information that can affect federal funding, Congressional representation, and much more. For more information about the census and the importance of participation. Contact Jenny Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 1057 or for more information about the census, go to https://2020census.gov.
The senior activity centers have been busy creating virtual activities and want to be sure you have the most up to date information about what we have to offer, especially during this time of social distancing. To be added to the senior activity center email list, email senioractivitycenters@stmarysmd.com. For more information and updates on St. Mary’s County senior centers, call 301-475-42009, ext 10150, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or www Facebook.com/SMCDAHS.