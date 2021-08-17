Tommy Lee Cook, Sr., 70, formerly of Morningside, died Aug. 1 at his home in Mechanicsville. He was born in Blacksburg, Va., son of Kenneth and Annie Mae Cook.
He met and married his wife and best friend, Mary Ann Thomas, at a young age. They moved to Marianne Drive in Morningside in 1974, to Brandywine in 1989, and to Golden Beach in 2009.
A self-made entrepreneur, Tommy owned and operated numerous local businesses including Tastee Freez, Morningside Laundry, Andrews Laundry (near the House of Lee) and Cook's Laundry on Piscataway Road. As his obit says, "His customers became his friends." He could fix anything with a motor, and could often be found working on a car or fixing someone’s washing machine in his spare time.
Tommy and Mary Ann were married for more than 50 years before her death in November 2019. "They were very much in love and worked very well together raising their family and making a living."
He was predeceased by his son Tommy Cook Jr. and five siblings. Survivors include his children Jimmy Cook (Kim) and Tammy Naumoff, siblings Chris Webb (Bill), Brenda Kahn and Greg Cook (Rhonda), eight grandchildren and five great-grands. Services were at Brinsfield Funeral Home with burial at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf.
His daughter-in-law Anita Cook told me, "He was a quiet man, stayed in his room most of the time during family events. Unless he was cooking on the grill."