The Carson Scholars Fund recently announced that 482 new students were named as 2023 Carson Scholars this year.
Southern Maryland students who were named Carson Scholars include fifth-graders Garcelle Hinson (Malcolm Elementary School), Elliot Orthner (Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School), Troy Pettersen (Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School), Sydney Pennycooke (Mary H. Matula Elementary School) and sophomore Denali Mohler (Calvert High School).
Each year, the CSF recognizes a select group of high achieving students in grades 4 through 11 who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement (at least a 3.75 GPA) and humanitarian qualities. Student are awarded a $1,000 college scholarship.
In addition, 823 students have renewed their Carson Scholar status. These previous scholarship recipients have maintained high academic standards and a strong commitment to their communities.
Scholarship winners receive special recognition from the Carson Scholars Fund including a certificate of achievement, medal and an invitation to a regional awards banquet.
Calvert County scholars will be celebrated on April 30 at Martin’s West.
The Carson Scholars Fund Inc. is a nonprofit charity that was founded in 1994 by retired Johns Hopkins pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Benjamin Carson and his wife, Candy.