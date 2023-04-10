The Carson Scholars Fund recently announced that 482 new students were named as 2023 Carson Scholars this year.

Southern Maryland students who were named Carson Scholars include fifth-graders Garcelle Hinson (Malcolm Elementary School), Elliot Orthner (Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School), Troy Pettersen (Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School), Sydney Pennycooke (Mary H. Matula Elementary School) and sophomore Denali Mohler (Calvert High School).