Leonardtown, MD (20650)

Today

Cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. Thunder possible. High 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 38F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.