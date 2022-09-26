Maryland’s SkillsUSA delegation brought home 15 medals from the 58th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference held recently in Atlanta, Ga.
A team of the State’s most talented Career and Technical Education high school students showcased their skills in 80 competitions. Demonstrating exemplary CTE training and preparation, Maryland students challenged 5,100 other student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
The following Southern Maryland students placed in the top 10 during the national competition:
Graphic Imaging - Sublimation
Gold - Ava Halsey (Calvert Career and Technology Academy) Telecommunications Cabling
Silver - Brianna Melton (Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center)
Basic Healthcare Skills
Fourth - Jordan Bunting (Calvert Career and Technology Academy)
Engineering Technology Design
Fourth - Lilia Burkes, Fiona Hall, Brianna Rourke (Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center)
Information Technology Services
Sixth - Camille Van Erp (Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center)
Employment Application Process
Seventh - Jacklyn Miller (Calvert Career and Technology Academy)
Quiz Bowl
Seventh - Sophia Carpentier, Ishaan Chada, Blythe McCammon, Kelsey Njembu, James Olmsted, Nehemiah Strawberry, Yusra Umer (North Point High School for STI)
Commercial sUAS Drone Demonstration
Ninth - Teddy Bates, Bella Heckathorn (Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center)
Computer Programming
Tenth - Gabriel Alleyne (North Point High School for STI) Emergency Medical Technician Demonstration
Tenth - Jenna Alberton, Brittney Bean (Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center)
SkillsUSA Maryland is a premier Career and Technical Student Organization that has a statewide membership of 3,200 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events throughout the year.