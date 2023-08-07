Maryland’s SkillsUSA student delegation brought home 24 medals from the 59th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference held recently in Atlanta, Ga.
Career and Technical Education students showcased their skills in 95 various competitions, including Graphic Imaging-Sublimation, Graphic Communications, Internetworking, First Aid-CPR, Promotional Bulletin Board, Career Pathways Showcase, Emergency Medical Technician, Quiz Bowl, Medical Math, Mobile Robotics Technology, Pin Design and Principles of Engineering-Technology.
Lilia Burkes, a rising senior at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, was elected as a SkillsUSA National Officer.
The following are local students who finished in the Top 10:
Gold
Amanda Hill (First Aid-CPR, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center)
AJ Halsey (Graphic Imaging-Sublimation, Calvert Career and Technology Academy)
Bronze
CJ Bell, Kaelyn White (Emergency Medical Technician, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center)
Zena Brantuo, Aaliyah Davis, Addyson Jordan, Farah LeBlanc, James Olmsted, Francesca Onianwah, Corrine Welsh (Quiz Bowl, North Point High School for STI)
Fourth place
Keirstin Perez (Criminal Justice, North Point High School for STI)
Fifth place
William Walton (HVACR, Calvert Career and Technology Academy)
Sixth place
Sember Lester (Medical Assisting, Calvert Career and Technology Academy)
Kei Chapman (Screen Printing Technology, Calvert Career and Technology Academy)
Seventh place
Averi Lewis (Nurse Assisting, Calvert Career and Technology Academy)
Ninth place
Thomas Marshall (Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair,
Thomas Marshall: Calvert Career and Technology Academy)
Samuel Rooney (Internet of Things and Smart Home, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center)
10th place
Teddy Bates, Bella Hechathorn (Commercial sUAS Drone, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center)
Samuel Rooney (Telecommunications Cabling, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center)
SkillsUSA Maryland, which is a premier Career and Technical Student Organization, has a statewide membership of 4,400 high school students. Members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events.