Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative recently awarded scholarships to Destiny Erugo, Corey Goddard Jr., Sawyer Gray, and Julianna Hammett.
The $2,500 scholarships were awarded based on the applicants’ scholastic achievement, financial need, and school and community involvement.
A graduate of North Point High School, Erugo plans to attend Loyola University New Orleans to pursue a degree in public health. She served as secretary of the school’s Best Buddies program, was a member of the varsity tennis team, National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. She also volunteers through OUR Place Soup Kitchen and served as the chairwoman of the National Council of Negro Women during the 2021 Top Teens of America Area II Conference and has participated in the Southern Maryland chapter of Top Teens of America since 2018. She is active in the Brandeis Precollege Program for Women’s Health and completed 40 clinical hours at the University of Maryland Charles County Regional Medical Center. She also received the Principal’s Honor Roll each year.
Also a graduate of North Point High School, Goddard Jr. plans to study biology at Howard University. Goddard was a member of the school’s soccer team as well as a club team. He also enjoys lacrosse and volleyball and was a member of the Eagles’ marching band while serving as both section and squad leader. The Waldorf resident won the Marching Band Choreography Award and performed two solos, helping the band win second place in two separate competitions. Goddard has earned the Principal’s Honor Award and the North Point Theatre Volunteer of the Year Award and volunteered at the Bethel Baptist Church, performing outreach and facilitating bible-teaching videos.
A graduate of Patuxent High School, Gray plans to study elementary education at the College of Southern Maryland. She has been a member of the National Honor Society since 2020 and has served as a treasurer, vice president, and president of the school’s Best Buddies program. The Lusby resident is also a 2-year member of the varsity lacrosse team, a member of the varsity cheerleading team and the symphonic band. She volunteers in her community while also working a part-time job and running a small business with her sister. Gray is ranked 18th out of 231 students and has earned Honor Roll, High Honor Roll, the Academic Excellence Award, the Academic Excellence Award for the Teacher Academy of Maryland, and Most Spirited Award.
A graduate of Leonardtown High School, Hammett plans to study nursing at Salisbury University. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a cabinet member and mentor for the Freshman Academy. She is also a member of the chorus and chamber choir, performs student-to-student mentorship, serves as head editor of the school newspaper and is a manager on the Raiders’ baseball team. She has also volunteered with the Key Club and Leo Club service organizations and served as president of the Leo Club for one year. She attended the Old Dominion University Model United Nations Conference, where she worked alongside students from other states to help find solutions for the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine.
