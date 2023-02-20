Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative held its 29th annual regional MATHCOUNTS competition on Feb. 4 at Calvert High School.
The competition challenged more than 150 students from 17 schools throughout Southern Maryland to test their math skills.
A competitive technological world requires a proficiency in mathematics as a foundation for success in science, technology, and engineering.
MATHCOUNTS aims to boost student interest in mathematics by making the subject challenging and entertaining. Each year, more than 500 regional competitions are held in middle schools across the country, with winners advancing to state competitions and then to the national competition.
According to its website, MATHCOUNTS alumni are more likely to continue with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), with three out of every four alumni studying a STEM field in college—nearly three times the national average. MATHCOUNTS also builds critical thinking and problem-solving skills necessary for success; 95% of teachers believe that MATHCOUNTS problems are effective at improving their students’ problem-solving and critical thinking skills.
The local competition features rounds of mathematics problems to challenge students one-on-one and as teams over the course of the 3-hour event. The sprint round features a 30-question test that students complete individually, followed by the target round in which competitors have four sets of math problems and six minutes to complete each set of two questions.
In the individual competition, which is based on combined scores in the sprint and target rounds, Alexander Luc from Chesapeake Public Charter School finished first while Mason Hall of Leonardtown Middle School placed second.
The top 12 scorers finish the competition by facing each other in the countdown round, a single-elimination bracket-based tournament in which students must respond verbally to questions in a matter of seconds.
Asher Popernack from The Calverton School won the event followed by Everett Thompson of Leonardtown Middle School placed second.
In the team round, in which foursomes of students answer 10 questions in 20 minutes. Leonardtown Middle School took first place, Windy Hill Middle School placed second and Northern Middle School earned third place. Chesapeake Public Charter School was fourth while Spring Ridge Middle School took fifth.
First place team: Leonardtown Middle School, St. Mary’s County
Front row, from left, Mason Hall, Everett Thompson, Isadora Chorney, Morgan Goul, and coach Kathryn Smith.
Second place team: Windy Hill Middle School, St. Mary’s County
From left, Nick Harrington, Donovan Stone, and coach Carrie Pendleton. Not pictured: Ayodeji Adeshiyan and Madelyn Burkholder.
Third place team: Northern Middle School, Calvert County
From left, coach Kathy Dempster, Ali Ahmed, Alex Schultz, Logan Oberg, Andrew Bisang.
Fourth place team: Chesapeake Public Charter School, St. Mary’s County
From left, coach Taren Long, Jaslyn Zellner, Alexander Luc, Colin Taylor, and William Heisler.
Fifth place team: Spring Ridge Middle School, St. Mary’s County
From left, Andrew Stone, coach Michele Atwell, Diana Wyman, Isabella Derisavi, and Jeffrey Allen
Countdown finalists:
Everett Thompson from Leonardtown Middle School in St. Mary’s County and Asher Popernack from The Calverton School in Calvert County faced off in the final matchup in the countdown round. Popernack placed first and Thompson placed second.
First place, individual competition:
Alexander Luc from Chesapeake Public Charter School in St. Mary’s County won first place in the individual competition.