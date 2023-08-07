Maryland’s SkillsUSA student delegation brought home 24 medals from the 59th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference held recently in Atlanta.

Career and Technical Education students showcased their skills in 95 various competitions, including Graphic Imaging-Sublimation, Graphic Communications, Internetworking, First Aid-CPR, Promotional Bulletin Board, Career Pathways Showcase, Emergency Medical Technician, Quiz Bowl, Medical Math, Mobile Robotics Technology, Pin Design and Principles of Engineering-Technology.


  

