Purchases benefit local Calvert County charities at the following thrift stores:
• SMILE Ecumenical Ministries thrift store, located at 10290 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
• The Shoppe for Hospice located at 92 Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
• The Calvert Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store located at 10324 Southern Maryland Blvd., in Dunkirk is open from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
• The HELP Association thrift store located at the intersection of Route 260 and Mt. Harmony Road in Owings is open to customers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, except Thursdays when it is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are accepted Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clothing and small appliances are accepted, but no furniture.
• Project ECHO’s thrift and gift shop located at 885 Main St. in Prince Frederick is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations accepted 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.