A Park Hall man who accidentally shot and killed his friend in Park Hall while playing with a revolver last year was handed a 10-year sentence on Monday, but the judge says he is willing to reconsider the punishment at a later time based on good behavior.
Brian Lee Chaney, now 19, had shot and killed his friend, Jordan Lee Sullivan, on Jan. 3, 2020, while playing with a revolver which he believed was not loaded after leaving six bullets on a table, according to charging papers.
Aiming at his friend, who had come to "hang out" earlier that day, charging papers say, Chaney pulled the trigger twice, and nothing happened. The third time, the gun fired, hitting Sullivan in the chest.
"That was really like, my only friend down here," Chaney said in a courtroom Monday, apologizing to Sullivan's family members during his sentencing hearing before St. Mary's Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm.
After the gun went off, Chaney rendered aid to his friend and called 911, but Sullivan was later declared dead at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.
Since that day, Chaney has been held in the St. Mary's County Detention Center on charges including second-degree murder, and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in December.
"This is really a tragic case all around," prosecutor Buffy Giddens said in court, noting both she and Amber Wetzel, Chaney's public defender, had inherited the case from different lawyers. "It's tragic, it's senseless and it's devastating to the family."
While Giddens and Wetzel "don't always agree," Wetzel said, "We agreed on a lot of this case."
"There is nothing Mr. Chaney can say that will take back what happened," she said.
Wetzel noted Chaney had immediately tried to take care of Sullivan after the shooting.
"He didn't try to cover up, he didn't try to hide, he tried to do the right thing," she said.
Both lawyers agreed the best path forward would be for Chaney to complete his GED and return, after prison, to being a productive member of society.
"You may have not had any malice in your heart, but the result is the same. He is dead," Stamm said, noting what Chaney "owed" to Sullivan's family, and his own, was to become "a good person in the community."
"Don't use this as an excuse," Stamm said, sentencing him to 10 years incarceration for the shooting.
Stamm told Chaney his lawyer could file for reconsideration, which he would be willing to take up at a later time.
"If you do well, then I will reconsider the sentence," he said.
Chaney was also ordered to pay $4,200 in restitution to Sullivan's family for funeral-related expenses.