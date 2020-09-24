Additional charges have been added in a “bizarre” homicide case where prosecutors allege an Indian Head teen purposefully crashed his vehicle into a tree last year, injuring his girlfriend and killing a hitchhiker.
Police and prosecutors allege Avery Stokes, now 20, had a “belief system” shared with his then-girlfriend which led him to accelerate into a tree off New Market Turner Road at its intersection with Rustin Family Way in Mechanicsville, killing Thomas Douglass, a hitchhiker who was in the backseat, and injuring Stokes and his girlfriend, Alexandra Howard, who were both 18 at the time, lawyers said at a bail review last month where Stokes was released from jail on pretrial supervision.
“Not only was there no braking, but there was acceleration prior to the crash” as well as steering toward the tree, prosecutor Laura Caspar said at an August hearing.
“We believe there was a strong intent shown, we believe that they fit in with a belief system that people have told us that he holds,” she said.
The “belief system” in question stems from interviews where Howard told investigators the two talked “about another universe” and that life “is just for us to gather lessons,” defense attorney Michael Beach said last month.
“It’s been extrapolated into something it’s not,” Beach said, also adding Howard told investigators death would “just f[--k] everything up” in that process.
“We know people of a lot of faiths who aren’t exact adherents, there are Southern Baptists who drink and dance. We’ve all seen ‘Footloose’,” Caspar said.
Stokes, initially charged last October with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and negligent manslaughter, has been charged with additional counts including attempted first-degree murder on his then-girlfriend and second-degree murder on Douglass, following evidence being presented to a St. Mary’s grand jury which convened last week.
Stokes will remain on pretrial release conditions, which bar him driving a vehicle and from speaking to Howard, who prosecutors allege Stokes attempted to coerce to marry him through the jail’s phone system.
“He actually asked his girlfriend to marry him, stating, ‘If you do, they can’t use anything you said against me.’ That’s concerning,” Caspar told St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford last month.
At that hearing, Densford described the original charges as “serious charges, and a whole bunch of smoke” from prosecutors.
“Looking at this bizarre case, where he’s alleged to have driven into a tree to go to the next stratosphere, so to speak, and he killed an innocent hitchhiker, he could easily be in prison for the rest of his life” if the state proves an intentional murder, the judge said.
