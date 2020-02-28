An amended complaint against the St. Mary’s County Board of Education was filed by the legal team representing Melissa and Daniel Willey earlier this month, adding on to a list of counts against the school board.
The original seven-count complaint, filed in federal court last month, alleged staff at Great Mills High School had ignored several warning signs that Austin Rollins was a danger to 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, who was shot and killed by Rollins in the school March 20, 2018.
The amended complaint, filed earlier this month, adds on three additional counts to the seven, this time adding allegations of the school violating Title IX by acting deliberately indifferent to allegations that Rollins had been abusive to Jaelynn Willey in the school, and failing to train employees regarding sexual harassment and abuse.
Additional assertions in the case allege no school employee had spoken to Jaelynn Willey about Rollins’ behavior, counseled her on her options or investigated allegations of abuse although they had knowledge of the incidents and had “substantial control over Rollins.
“Rather than investigating the allegations … and treating them with the urgency that they deserved, Rollins went unchecked, unsupervised, and was permitted to freely enter the school with a gun and killed Jaelynn during school hours in a school hallway, despite the fact that the school personnel knew of Rollins’ behavior and Jaelynn’s parents voiced concerns over Jaelynn’s safety,” one portion of the amended complaint reads.
After Rollins fired one round that killed Jaelynn Willey and injured another student, he was confronted by a school resource officer in another hallway, who fired at Rollins as the boy turned his gun on himself and shot, killing himself, according to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
The amended complaint also alleges the school board “has an official policy or custom of treating women differently based on irrational gender stereotypes,” alleging the board fails to believe women who report intimate partner violence, noting in another section the school failed to take action, suggesting Jaelynn Willey “like most female high school students, likely exaggerated the circumstances,” and assumed she “like most female high schoolers, was unreasonable, hysterical, hypersensitive, paranoid, overreacting to the situation, and not being truthful,” the complaint says.
Leonardtown lawyer Kathleen McClernan-Walz, who represents the Willey family in the suit, said the refiled complaint was “basically a cleanup” of the original complaint.
The school board appointed Towson education lawyers Edmund J. O’Meally, a former St. Mary’s school board staff attorney, and Adam E. Konstas as attorneys in the case last month, court records say. Calls to those attorneys were not returned by press time.
“The death of Jaelynn Willey was a tragedy and the entire school community mourns her loss,” St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith said last month after the initial complaint was filed. “However, the contention that school staff could have somehow prevented this tragedy is incorrect.”
The school board, which has maintained the school could not foresee the shooting, is currently bound by a March 24 deadline to file a formal response to the complaint.
