Air practice

Man pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography
John Jeffery Burch of Lexington Park pleaded guilty last Friday to one count of child pornography distribution out of a seven-count bill accusing him of possessing and/or distributing pornographic videos involving children.
Burch, 51, was indicted by a St. Mary’s County grand jury in September on allegations that he distributed two videos depicting minors “engaged as a subject in sexual conduct,” according to his indictment, and that he possessed videotapes of children performing sex acts. Distribution of child pornography is a felony charge, while possession is a misdemeanor. Burch remains in the detention center pending a sentencing hearing.
Man charged with attempted burglary
A Lexington Park man was charged with fourth-degree burglary, destruction of property and resisting arrest on Saturday on court papers which allege he kicked on his next door neighbor’s front door as part of an ongoing dispute over cigarette smoke.
Charging documents allege that Marcus I. Peterson was arrested on Saturday afternoon and allegedly resisted the arrest by “stiffening his arms” and “refusing to place his hands behind his back,” after continuing to “yell and scream” at his neighbor while police were present.
Police later found that Peterson had attempted to kick down the neighbor’s front door, leaving several fresh dents in the door. He was later released on a cash bond.
Jailed man accused of keeping tobacco in bodily orifice
A man currently jailed in the county detention center allegedly admitted to taking tobacco back to the jail after returning from work release, court papers say.
David R. Speakman, 25, allegedly produced “two pieces of a rubber glove containing what he advised was tobacco from his rectum,” at the detention center prior to being transported to Charles County detention center for a body scan.
Speakman was charged with possession of contraband in a place of confinement.
Lexington Park woman accused of drunken disturbance
A 56-year-old Lexington Park woman is accused of causing a disturbance at her son’s home while “extremely intoxicated” early on Thursday morning.
According to a statement of probable cause filed by Trooper Rachel Kaszubski of the Maryland State Police, Patricia L. Jones was allegedly located in the living room of her son’s home “yelling out nonsense and incoherent sentences,” and proceeded to be uncooperative with police.
When Jones was placed under arrest, court documents say that she stated, “I am not under arrest” and “you can’t arrest me,” and proceeded to “continually pull … her body left and right” refusing to allow police to search her, then kicked Kaszubski in the left shin.
Jones was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, trespassing, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a place of confinement for a quantity of Adderall, which she told police she was prescribed.
Fire department to host craft show
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a craft show on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., featuring new and returning craft vendors.
According to a release from the fire department, the craft show will include jewelry, clothing, art, and fall and holiday decorations. The ladies auxiliary will be selling food items including hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade barbecue beef and stuffed ham sandwiches, and stuffed ham by the pound.
Proceeds will benefit the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. Email craftshow@hvfd7.com.
MSP to host food drive until Nov. 27
The Maryland State Police Leonardtown barrack is hosting a food and toiletry drive in partnership with the St. Mary’s Helping Hands Food Pantry, as well as a winter clothing drive in partnership with Three Oaks Center.
Through Nov. 27, nonperishable food and toiletries can be donated 24/7 in the lobby of the state police barrack. The food pantry is in high need of toiletries, canned meat, canned fruits and vegetables, canned soup and complete meal kits, according to the state police. Perishable donations can be brought to the food pantry at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
And, through Nov. 23, new or gently used winter clothing for all ages can be dropped off at the state police barrack’s lobby, including scarves, gloves, mittens, coats, sweaters, hats, socks and blankets.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON