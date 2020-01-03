Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 48-year-old California man who is alleged to have brandished a knife at Abell’s Tavern in Callaway and demanded money on Tuesday.
Surveillance footage at the bar captured video of a a man, identified by police in charging papers as Rex D. Reece, parking a red SUV on the side of Buck Redman Road and placing a white cloth item around his face, proceeding in the direction of Abell’s Tavern, and “quickly returning” a short time later and driving away, charging documents say.
Inside the bar, witnesses said that the man approached them and ordered two employees to “give [him] the money, proceeding to attempt to walk around the counter and point an object believed to be a knife at one employee.
Charging papers say later on Wednesday a vehicle was spotted in the area of the Great Mills Swimming Pool believed to match the vehicle on surveillance video, and police arrested Reece, who matched the suspect’s description and allegedly told police he had been driving in his red SUV due “having issues with his girlfriend,” whom he said had been seen with another man.
Reece “said he tried to catch them driving together by parking on a side street” near the bar, Deputy Daniel Sidorowicz wrote in charging papers, but said he did not exit the vehicle.
When confronted with the surveillance footage of the man exiting the vehicle the documents say Reese “denied exiting the vehicle and asked for a lawyer.”
Reese was charged with robbery, armed robbery and first-degree assault, and was ordered to be held without bond pending a bond review after press time Monday afternoon.
