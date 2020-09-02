A double shooting in Leonardtown led to the suspect being chased by police and a barricade situation, ultimately coming to an end when the suspect shot himself, according to police.
A release from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says Gregory Wayne Arnold, Sr., 48, of Callaway allegedly shot his father Stephen Edward Arnold, 72, and his mother, Rosalea Denise Arnold, 66, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at an address off Newtowne Neck Road.
The sheriff’s office described the incident as a “family dispute.”
The two sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to a trauma center after the 1:15 p.m. shooting.
The father, Stephen Arnold, later died of his injuries. Rosalea Arnold remains in a a trauma center in critical condition.
Arnold Sr. was identified as the shooter and was chased by police from St. Mary’s, Charles and the Maryland State Police heading northbound on Route 5 in Mechanicsville, into Charles County and back to St. Mary’s, eventually stopping in the area of Route 234 and Route 236 in Mechanicsville and refused to leave his vehicle, brandishing two handguns.
A barricade was declared, shutting down the area near Maryland International Raceway and Potomac Speedway.
The barricade lasted for nearly three hours as negotiators spoke with him, before he shot himself and was transported to a trauma center for treatment, according to police. He later died.
Sheriff’s Capt. David Yingling, who leads the office’s negotiation team, said negotiators’ goal is to settle the situation peacefully.
“You’re talking to someone in crisis,” he said. “They’re obviously not making rational decisions.”
Negotiators listen to suspects, allow them to vent, and build trust, he said.
“The actions on the scene [on Tuesday] were deliberate,” he said. “We were outwardly calm and rational, and a lot of that comes from a lot of training.”
Over the past year, Yingling said, the public “seems to be under an immense amount of stress,” without normal coping outlets due to COVID-19.
“Sociologically, we’re in uncharted territory,” he said.
The investigation is still ongoing and those with information are asked to contact
Detective James Bare at 301-475-4200, extension 78118 or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com.
The homicide follows multiple shooting and firearms incidents in Lexington Park, including two murders, which Yingling said are completely unrelated to Tuesday’s events in Leonardtown.
