Police arrested a Leonardtown man on attempted murder charges last Friday following an investigation into a stabbing that took place at the Wawa convenience store in California.
A vehicle operated by a man identified by police as Joseph William Medley III, 37, appeared to follow Damien Xavier Bonds’ vehicle as Bonds pulled into a gas pump on surveillance tape captured on April 24, according to district court charging papers filed against Medley, who police believe stabbed Bonds that night.
“The suspect vehicle seems to be tailgating the victim’s car as they arrive,” charging papers say.
An unknown woman was also in the silver Jaguar car, which police say Medley hopped out of, charging papers say. As the men both got out of their vehicles at one of the store’s pumps, an altercation ensued and the video allegedly shows Bonds’ shirt begin to saturate with blood, charging papers say, before the man identified as Medley fled, and Bonds entered the store to request help.
Police noted Bonds had “very severe” stab wounds to the neck, head and upper torso, and EMS personnel “feared for his life” while transporting him, charging papers say.
“I do believe he’s still with us,” prosecutor Bryan Jones said at Medley’s bail review hearing in district court on Monday.
Crime scene technicians who arrived at the scene later that night found three key pieces of evidence at the site of the stabbing: a “unique” Maryland Lottery mask, lottery tickets and cigarette packaging, charging papers say.
The store’s surveillance footage from earlier that day shows a man identified as Medley spending nearly an hour purchasing lottery tickets, wearing the same clothes, and the Maryland Lottery mask.
Medley was ordered to be held in the detention center without bail on Monday afternoon.
“This is a very violent set of charges,” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said. “It’s a fairly horrendous type of attack.”
