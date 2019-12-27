Arson suspected in home fire

Juvenile accused of threatening sister with knife, assault
A 17-year-old boy is facing first-degree assault charges on allegations that he struck his sister and held a knife against her neck last Friday.
Charging documents allege that the Great Mills boy, who was ordered to be jailed without bond Monday, was in a dispute with his 16-year-old sister and punched his sister several times, and pushed her into a wall, then retrieved two dinner knives and held one against her neck, threatening to slash her throat.
The boy allegedly also threatened “to blow up the house with everyone in it,” charging documents say. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and an arson threat.
Man issued traffic citations alleging post office crash
A Lexington Park man was issued five traffic citations after allegedly striking the Great Mills Post Office Saturday evening.
Officers responded to a call for a vehicle striking the post office Saturday evening at approximately 9:39 p.m., a sheriff’s office spokesperson said, and Deputy Sheena Tirpak issued a series of citations to the driver.
Delante Butler, 26, was issued citations for failing to give insurance information, failing to control vehicle speed to avoid a collision, driving without a license and two driving while suspended.
Man accused of using and possessing counterfeit bills
A Great Mills man was accused on Wednesday of purchasing computers with $400 of counterfeit bills, and possessing an additional $700 in the bills, charging papers say.
Charging documents allege Derrick A. Boyd met Anthony Brown at his office on Wednesday and purchased three laptops from him, with currency which Brown “immediately realized” were fake due to the texture.
When police made contact with Boyd, he said that he did not have the computers and denied giving counterfeit currency, the documents allege, and was found with “an additional $700 in counterfeit $100 bills” in his back pocket.
Boyd was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond pending his trial in January.
Sheriff posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com. The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism. Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON