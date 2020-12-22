The day after his arrest stemming from his alleged conduct in the aftermath of a crash in Charlotte Hall that killed a 23-year-old, Joseph Marvin Swann spoke to the deceased man's mother in court on Monday.
"I'm sorry," Swann, 39, who police say was involved, and likely intoxicated, during the fatal crash that killed Ian Raymond Tahtinen on Sunday, told Tahtinen's weeping mother over a web conference in district court on Monday afternoon. Police also alleged Swann assaulted officers at the scene following the collision.
"I'm sure you are," Tahtinen's mother, Cherie Banks said.
"The brakes went out," Swann said.
Swann of Waldorf was arrested on the four counts of second-degree assault upon his release from the hospital following the crash, which police say killed Tahtinen on Three Notch Road in northern St. Mary's County after both vehicles involved caught fire.
On Sunday, Swann had been traveling northbound on Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, near Golden Beach Road, "at a high rate of speed," a St. Mary's sheriff's office release says, eventually striking a vehicle operated by Tahtinen, also of Waldorf, who was also traveling northbound.
The two vehicles caught on fire, and Tahtinen succumbed to his injuries.
Assistant State's Attorney Laura Caspar told a district court judge on Monday that an 18-year-old witness filmed Swann's alleged "erratic" behavior at the scene of the crash, where it took "four police officers and a taser" to bring him in.
Police believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Caspar said in court that a complete analysis of Swann's alcohol consumption was not complete, but investigators were told he had a blood alcohol content of .20 by the hospital, where he was brought after the crash.
She said prosecutors were not yet able to charge him for the crash itself, but the four assault charges were for allegedly punching, kicking and spitting on officers following the crash.
Charging papers allege Swann also attempted to flee the scene of the crash on foot upon police arrival.
Banks, crying as she spoke to St. Mary's District Judge James Tanavage on Monday, expressed anger at Swann prior to Tanavage's decision to hold him without bail.
"He took my baby," Banks said. "He's gone forever."
Swann's public defender told Tanavage that Swann had two kids, and said it would not be unnatural "to be acting erratically at such an incident."
Tanavage ordered Swann held without bail, saying he "did not consider the crash" in that decision, but determined it based on the "nature of these alleged assaults on police."