The lengthy criminal history of Trevis Lemar Butler, 38, was in the spotlight at his sentencing hearing earlier this week for a case where he was acquitted of rape charges but convicted of several assault charges from last November.
Butler had been accused of multiple felony assault charges and intimidating a witness, on top of the rape charges, after a September 2018 incident where he had maintained he had consensual sex with his then-girlfriend, and where she alleged he had beaten and raped her.
The charges in that trial ranged from first- and second-degree assault charges from incidents throughout early points in the couple’s relationship, culminating in the alleged rape and and assault and ending with witness intimidation and stalking charges following that incident.
After a three-day trial last fall, the jury acquitted Butler of first- and second-degree rape, a third-degree sex offense and one first-degree assault charge, but ultimately convicted him of two first-degree assault charges, retaliation against a witness to a violent felony, stalking and a fourth-degree sex offense.
At Butler’s sentencing hearing Monday morning, prosecutor Buffy Giddens said when she read his presentence report, which details a convict’s criminal history, she “thought I was watching ‘Groundhog Day.’”
“It looks like his entire career, he’s going to jail, going on probation, violating probation, going back,” she said, also noting his 43 arrests and 25 convictions.
The ex-girlfriend at the center of the case, giving an unsworn victim impact statement, told the judge that she is “not the first female he’s hurt, but with your help, I could be the last.”
Defense attorney Robin Ficker asked the woman why she had left the county, where she had previously worked for a contractor at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
“Because he threatened to kill my children, and to kill me,” she said.
Ficker also prodded her on a video he said he had seen on Facebook, which he alleged was her fighting another individual.
“That wasn’t me,” she said.
Ficker told St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford to consider the injuries in the case, noting “there were no broken bones or serious injuries” to the woman, also noting the woman had sent text messages to Butler following the date of the alleged rape regarding his genitals, messages he called “exculpatory” prior to Butler’s trial.
Before Densford calculated the sentence, Butler attempted to apologize to the woman in court, an apology which she did not accept.
Butler told Densford he had “been in and out of jail for the stupid things I’ve done,” for most of his life, and had “no ill will” to the woman.
After listing Butler’s prior criminal history, Densford made remarks before delivering the final sentence.
“They work like crazy to get women to report crimes,” Densford said, adding the woman “had to worry about the defendant rolling up in a truck” when she reported the alleged incident and went to the hospital to take a sexual assault exam.
“It was toxic, and she was the victim,” Densford said of the couple’s relationship, calling it Butler’s “reign of terror and abuse.”
Densford sentenced Butler to a total of 75 years, suspended down to 42 years of active incarceration, near the top of the guidelines for the case.
“This defendant has deserved every year,” Densford said. “He’s lucky he’s not facing life without parole.”
After the sentence was delivered, Ficker indicated Butler is considering an appeal before a three-judge panel.
Butler is also awaiting sentencing on a misdemeanor following an recording in a private residence conviction, which he pleaded guilty to after the trial, following his post to social media of a video he had recorded of the woman during the course of their relationship, where the two are seen in an argument. Butler was scheduled to be sentenced for that case, which Densford said he “would have given [Butler] five days” for, but asked for Densford to watch the video on Monday.
