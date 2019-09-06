Auto accident in Clements injures one

D.C. woman charged with assaulting police officers
A Washington, D.C., woman was arrested on Saturday after an incident where court papers say she kicked state Trooper John Preston and St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputy James Fretwell in their faces.
Dalisa Mease, 28, was ordered to be held without bond at a hearing on Tuesday. Court papers state that Mease was a passenger during a DUI arrest, and police were attempting to find the passengers a ride after the driver was arrested.
The charging documents then allege that police found an active warrant for Mease from Prince George’s County, where she is charged with trespassing and urinating or defecating in public. The documents say that Mease refused to comply with orders and began “screaming and kicking the vehicle’s partition and door.” She then “kicked [Preston] on the left side of [his] face,” “struck [Trooper Allison Oyler] on her arms” and “kicked Deputy Fretwell in the face multiple times causing injuries requiring hospital evaluation and treatment,” according to the charges.
The charging documents say that police pepper-sprayed Mease during the incident, and that they allegedly found three PCP cigarettes, commonly referred to as “dippers,” in Mease’s backpack.
Employee theft alleged at store
Two employees of the Five Below in California were served with charging documents that accuse them of stealing a total of about $1,418 from the store using fake returns.
Tammy McKnight, a support lead manager at the store, and Ty’Ajah Amari Somerville, a cashier, admitted to the theft scheme to both the store manager and police, according to court documents.
The charging documents allege that the two would process false returns using McKnight’s supervisor authorization, then take cash from the register, or would activate store gift cards and keep them.
The charging documents say that McKnight’s employee number was used in a total of 59 fraudulent returns, totaling $1,418.37. Sixteen of those returns, totaling $312.14, used Somerville’s employee number, and were authorized using McKnight’s number. According to the charging documents, McKnight told the store manager and regional manager in an internal interview that she would “authorize the fraudulent return for … Somerville and then both employees would benefit from the theft by either taking cash from the register or an activated gift card.”
The documents say that Somerville “admitted to the thefts and stated at the time she didn’t realize it was wrong” in an interview with police. McKnight reportedly “admitted to the thefts and stated she really didn’t have a reason.”
Man charged with making arson threat
An Indian Head man has been charged with making an arson threat following an argument with his girlfriend, according to charging documents.
Wallace G. Johnson, 30, was released on bond on Wednesday following an incident that charging papers say happened early that morning. Trooper Marcus Manning of the Maryland State Police wrote in the charging document that Johnson had “admitted to verbally threatening [his girlfriend] with physical violence because she wouldn’t give him back his phone.” Johnson also told police that his girlfriend had “snatched his phone out of his hand as he was walking down the street” after the altercation.
Johnson’s girlfriend told police that Johnson had “started punching her driver’s-side window,” threatened her with physical violence and “threatened to put a piece of paper, that was on fire, into her vehicle’s gas tank,” according to court documents. She showed cellphone videos to police that showed Johnson “verbally threatening her with physical violence and setting a piece of paper on fire while her vehicle’s gas tank was open while verbally threatening to set her vehicle on fire,” according to the charges.
Sheriff posts crime news, info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Cash reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.
DAN BELSON