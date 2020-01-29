At a hearing scheduled for pretrial motions on Tuesday morning, Corey Scott Angstadt pleaded guilty to robbery in two cases where he was accused of robbing both a bank and a liquor store.
Angstadt was identified through police photos as the perpetrator of a July 24, 2019, robbery at Twist Wine and Spirits in Lexington Park, according to charging papers, where he demanded money, “poked” an employee with what the employee believed was the muzzle of a gun, and took more than $400 in cash.
During a search of Angstadt’s home, police also located articles of clothing and an Outback Steakhouse bag connecting him to an Aug. 2 robbery of a SunTrust Bank in California, charging papers say, where he had demanded money from a teller and took more than $6,000.
Angstadt was originally charged with armed robbery, but that charge was dropped when he was indicted. No gun was recovered from the incident, according to a public defender who was representing Angstadt in district court.
State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R), who prosecuted the case, said on Tuesday Angstadt was sentenced by St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph Stanalonis to 15 years, the “maximum sentence” for each of the two convictions; the sentences would run concurrently.
