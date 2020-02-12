A Wildewood bank was robbed on Saturday morning, police say, and the suspect allegedly made it out with an amount of cash.
Police responded to the BB&T Bank in the Wildewood shopping center in California on Saturday at about 10 a.m. for a silent alarm activation, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident, according to Jason Babcock, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
The suspect, who had not been identified as of press time, left the bank with an “undisclosed amount” of money, and no weapon was used, “but there was a threat of a weapon,” Babcock said.
Sheriff’s Capt. Edward Willenborg, who heads the division, said the sheriff’s office is “looking for people that may have been in the shopping center around 10 to 10:30” Saturday morning who “may have seen something suspicious,” but declined to comment on details of the robbery, including the monetary amount taken and any vehicle used by the alleged robber.
“As it moves forward, we may release more information,” Willenborg said, noting potential witnesses could come forward and establish credibility with information known to police.
Detective Brian Fennessey is working the case, and can be reached at 301-475-4200, ext. *8103.
The bank’s branch manager did not respond to calls for comment by press time on Tuesday.
