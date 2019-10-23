Bark and talk

Hughesville man accused of causing disturbance at bar
A Hughesville man was restrained and pepper-sprayed in a police vehicle after being arrested for allegedly creating a disturbance outside of the Last Drop Country Bar in Hollywood early Sunday morning, according to charging documents.
Court documents written by Trooper Kevin Bauer of the Maryland State Police accuse Ronald J. Whitmire, 28, of yelling obscenities at police and a bouncer after he was removed from the bar for causing a disturbance. Police were dispatched to the bar after a bouncer told police that Whitmire would not leave the parking lot after being removed, and allegedly took “a fighting stance” and swung at the bouncer.
As Whitmire was being transported in Bauer’s car, the documents allege that he attempted to unbuckle his seat belt, and Bauer stopped the vehicle and pepper-sprayed Whitmire in the face. Whitmire refused care for the pepper spray, according to the documents.
After being transported to the detention center, Whitmire allegedly broke free from a pro-restraint chair and had to be placed in an emergency restraint chair. Whitmire was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and creating a public disturbance while intoxicated.
Great Mills woman accused of assault in incident at residence
A Great Mills woman was arrested on assault charges after allegedly “pushing, shoving and swinging” at a woman in a residence that she was residing in and throwing objects at her and her own father. Charging papers by Deputy Andrew Burgess of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office allege that Crystal Ann Hebb, 30, confronted another member of the household over missing cash and cigarettes and assaulted the woman, then threw a soda, a remote control and a baby stroller at her father and the woman. The documents allege that Hebb’s father and the woman had visible injuries consistent with the allegations.
California man charged with assault, disorderly conduct
A 23-year-old California man was arrested on Friday on assault charges that allege he held his child’s mother’s head under a shower head and shoved her into a bed.
Charging documents allege that Marcus T. Briscoe physically moved the woman, who was intoxicated, into the residence and told her to put her head in the shower, then “held her head in the water and would not allow her to come up.”
The documents say that the woman said “the water was not in the bathtub” and that it “was not hindering her ability to breathe,” but that he was forcing her to stay under the water.
Briscoe then allegedly “started to ask her questions regarding cheating on him” and then grabbed her and pushed her back into the bedroom as she attempted to leave the residence, according to charging documents.
After police left the residence for further questioning, charging papers allege that Briscoe “took an aggressive stance” at Deputy Tim Snyder of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office and yelled expletives at him.
Sheriff posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333.
They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
DAN BELSON