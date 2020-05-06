Barn burns in Mechanicsville

Police investigate crash of vehicle into tree
St. Mary’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lexington Park which left three occupants injured.
A release from the sheriff’s office says on Sunday, a 2004 Ford Expedition operated by Calvin Matthew Douglas, 35, of Lexington Park left the roadway on northbound Three Notch Road near Turkey Neck Road, striking a tree and injuring two passengers.
One rear-seat passenger, Jamie Shammara Nicole Biscoe, 32, was ejected from the vehicle, the release says. She and Blair Elizabeth Spicer, 29, were transported to a trauma center and are in stable condition. Douglas was taken to a hospital with incapacitating injuries.
Officers are investigating the collision. Those who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it are asked to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 78031, or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.
Sunday turkey shooting leads to gun charges
Natural resources officers charged a Lexington Park man with several firearms charges Sunday alleging he possessed a shotgun illegally while turkey hunting.
Charging papers say officers arrived at St. Mary’s River State Park on Sunday and located Tony Quade, 35, carrying a disassembled shotgun. Hunting is prohibited at the park on Sundays, charging papers say, and Quade told officers he had been turkey hunting with his son.
Officers found that Quade is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to an extreme risk protective order and active protective order against him, and arrested Quade, who was charged with violating an extreme risk protective order, possessing a shotgun while disqualified and illegally possessing ammunition, before being released after posting $5,000 bail.
P.G. man charged for alleged bogus call
A Prince George’s man is facing misdemeanor phone misuse charges alleging months ago he called St. Mary’s emergency personnel falsely stating someone had been shot at a Mechanicsville residence.
Police responded to the Baptist Church Road address in mid-March after somebody had called St. Mary’s emergency lines reporting a shooting at the address, and located several women who “appeared very confused as to why the police were at the residence,” noting nobody had been shot and gunshots had not been heard, according to a summons application filed Monday.
One woman told police the caller was most likely her boyfriend, Sean Ross Alpert, 44, of Brandywine, charging papers say, and officers later verified Alpert’s phone matched the number which had called emergency communications.
Alpert was charged with making a false statement to an officer and two telephone misuse charges.
Lexington Park woman accused of dog cruelty
On Monday, officers filed charges following up on animal control officers’ reports a Lexington Park woman had failed to treat her terrier pit bull’s broken bones.
Charging papers say a 2½-year-old pit bull named Project, owned by Kelli A. Richardson, 19, had been brought into the VCA St. Mary’s Animal Hospital in early March with broken left ribs and a broken fibula after allegedly being struck by a trailer backing up, and veterinarian personnel determined the dog’s injuries would not heal without surgical intervention from a specialist.
The treating veterinarian, Leslie Meadows, told officers the dog was left untreated following the initial visit and a cast being applied, having sent a notice to Richardson referring her to a surgical specialist, and also telling police the prolongation of treatment was causing Project “pain and suffering,” according to charging papers.
Animal control officers and Meadows had provided Richardson with “numerous avenues for treatment to include low cost surgery options to surrendering the dog to animal control for treatment,” which she declined or failed to return contact. Richardson was charged with animal cruelty.
DAN BELSON