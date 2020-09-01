A double shooting in Leonardtown led to the suspect being chased by police and a barricade situation, ultimately coming to an end when the suspect shot himself, according to police.
A release from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office says a 48-year-old suspect from Callaway allegedly shot a 72-year-old man and 66-year-old woman on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at an address off Newtowne Neck Road.
The two sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to a trauma center after the 1:15 p.m. shooting.
The suspect was identified and chased by police heading northbound on Route 5 in Mechanicsville, eventually stopping in the area of Route 234 and Route 236 in Mechanicsville and refused to leave his vehicle, brandishing a handgun.
A barricade was declared, shutting down the area near Maryland International Raceway, which was used as a landing zone for a state police helicopter.
The barricade lasted for nearly three hours before the suspect shot himself and was transported to a trauma center for treatment, according to police.
There was no word from police as of Tuesday evening on the condition of any of the three people involved in the shooting.