Blowing off some steam

Mechanicsville man charged with vehicle theft and DUI
A Mechanicsville man was arrested Saturday on charging papers accusing him of taking a vehicle, which was later involved in an alleged accident, while under the influence.
Charging papers allege that Justin M. Suite, 31, was found in a vehicle that was damaged and disabled on Chaptico Road near Dallas Drive, leaking coolant with a shredded tire. Damage to the wheel indicated that the vehicle “was being driven on the bare wheel edge,” charging documents say, and Suite appeared to be “highly intoxicated by alcohol.”
Suite told police that there was no collision and that the vehicle was out of gas, charging documents say, and said that the vehicle’s owner was his grandmother.
Charging papers allege further investigation determined the vehicle’s owner was not his grandmother, but that it had been loaned to a woman he had been living with, who “specifically denied” Suite to use the vehicle.
Suite later stated he was drunk, but was not driving the vehicle, charging papers say. He was charged with a felony theft charge, DUI, DWI and driving while suspended.
Vehicle theft alleged Thursday morning in Lexington Park
A Pomfret man was briefly jailed on Thursday following allegations that he stole another man’s vehicle at an address off Great Mills Road.
Charging documents say Noah Howard noticed that his car was missing after he had left it on to warm up early Thursday morning, and searched the area for his car, eventually finding it in the parking lot of the Sheetz, with Dennis Wayne Stockman, 45, in the driver’s seat. Stockman was released on his recognizance the following day to seek substance abuse treatment pending his trial date in January.
Sheriff’s office makes drug arrests as warrants executed
Detectives from the sheriff’s office vice narcotics division executed a search-and-seizure warrant at a 45-year-old man’s Lexington Park residence last Friday, allegedly locating a quantity of oxycodone and Adderall indicating an intent to distribute in Charles Earl Horn’s home.
Police also arrested a Great Mills man in connection with a May search warrant where they allegedly found a quantity of cocaine which indicated an intent to distribute in Jermaine Lynell Young’s residence.
Jailed man accused of violating protective order by court
A man jailed last week on domestic violence allegations was charged last week on allegations that he attempted to contact the alleged victim in that case 21 times in a three-day period.
Charging documents allege that Tristao Commodore violated a pretrial condition not to call the woman in his first case, and at one point, a third party told the woman to unblock Commodore’s number, and Commdore asked that third party to speak to the woman.
DAN BELSON