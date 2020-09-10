Bringing it down

Clinton man accused of robbing gas station
A Clinton man faces two counts each of robbery and first-degree assault on allegations he threatened store clerks at the Pegg Road Food Mart in June.
Charging papers say the clerk locked the door from a button under the counter after witnessing Jamale Otts, 39, attempting to shoplift liquor from the store, and Otts reacted by arguing with the cashiers and threatening to kill them while holding a bottle by the neck. The cashiers unlocked the door, charging papers say.
Otts was later arrested for a separate shoplifting incident at the store in July, and was interviewed at the jail by troopers regarding the June incident. Otts allegedly told officers he was the suspect seen in surveillance footage, but he did not remember the incident due to ongoing mental health problems and alcoholism.
Otts was released, charged and later arrested in Prince George’s County for a separate incident in late August, where he was served with a warrant.
Man accused of attempting to bite officer
A 28-year-old Hollywood man being arrested on a warrant was accused of several violent offenses on Monday.
Charging papers say police arrested Ryan W. Mellott for an unrelated offense on Monday after his mother called police alleging he had made violent threats against her, punched a hole in the bathroom door and threw a knife in the kitchen.
When put in a police cruiser by deputies, charging papers say Mellott struck his head repeatedly against the wall and attempted to bite a deputy’s arm, but only managed to bite the sleeve.
Mellott was charged with second-degree assault and two counts of destruction of property.
Man arrested for handgun
A Great Mills man was released on bail following his arrest on allegations he had a loaded handgun in his vehicle.
Charging papers say troopers searched Brian Stapleton’s vehicle after pulling him over for dark window tint and smelling marijuana, and located a .40-caliber handgun under the passenger seat, with a magazine loaded.
Stapleton stated he had the handgun for protection, charging papers say. He was charged with carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle.
