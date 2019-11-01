A 20-year-old Lexington Park man and his 17-year-old brother pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun while underage on Thursday morning, and were sentenced to six months each in the county detention center.
Deamonte A. Lacey was arrested in September on charges of possessing a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and possessing a handgun while underage.
A vehicle driven by Keenan A. Berry with Lacey and his younger brother inside was stopped for a seat belt violation, according to a statement of probable cause written by Maryland State Police Trooper Christopher Ditoto, and a silver Smith and Wesson .357-caliber revolver loaded with five rounds of .357-caliber ammunition along with additional ammunition was found in Lacey’s backpack.
In addition, in Lacey’s 17-year-old brother’s backpack, a loaded Taurus .357-caliber revolver with the serial number “partially scratched off” was found, according to police reports. Lacey’s brother was also arrested at the scene and detained while awaiting trial.
At Deamonte Lacey’s plea hearing on Thursday morning, his attorney, Bryan Dugan, said that Lacey consented for forfeiting the weapon.
Dugan said that for the purposes of the plea, Lacey would only object to an allegation that he and his brother were argumentative during the traffic stop.
“They realize that they made a very serious mistake,” Dugan said. He said that Lacey “very much has learned” from the mistake.
Lacey apologized for the incident in court.
St. Mary’s District Judge Robyn Riddle sentenced Lacey to three years suspended down to six months of detention with 52 days of credit given for the time he had spent in jail before trial, and 3 years of supervised probation.
Lacey's younger brother was also sentenced to three years suspended to six months, and will be on three years of supervised probation.
Berry, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with possessing a large amount of marijuana with intent to distribute. His case is pending circuit court transmittal.
In a separate matter on Thursday morning, Nikolas S. Miedzinski, who was accused earlier this month of possessing a loaded handgun in his vehicle, had his charges dropped.
Twitter: @DanEntNews