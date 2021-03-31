A Great Mills man who robbed a hotel receptionist at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in California said at his sentencing on Monday morning he didn’t have any excuses for his actions that day.
“I don’t deserve anything from you, because I’m 32 years old and I’m still doing this s--t,” Zachery William Ruggerio told St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis on Monday, after lawyers discussed his constant involvement with the criminal justice system, and experience with drug addiction throughout his life.
Ruggerio had been arrested in March 2020 after St. Mary’s sheriff’s office detectives had traced a robbery at the hotel back to him, where surveillance footage showed him speaking with the receptionist for nearly 20 minutes before he passed her a note demanding money, in a robbery almost identical to a Baltimore County case which he was currently on probation for, according to prosecutor Buffy Giddens.
“He has learned no lessons since 2015,” when the Baltimore County robberies occurred, she said, noting he had been offered treatment programs after that offense. “The acts are exactly the same.”
Ruggerio had been on a bus headed for a treatment program the day before the 2020 robbery, his lawyer, Hammad Matin, said, and he made “the worst decision of his life” when he decided to get off the bus and use drugs.
After being arrested, Ruggerio had cocaine, morphine, naloxone and suboxone in his system, Matin said.
“He should have died. I’ve never even seen that combination before,” the lawyer said. Ruggerio had robbed the hotel without shielding his identity, in front of a surveillance camera, in part because he was on drugs and seeking money to fulfill his addiction.
“You’re not even thinking about those things, because you’re so high, you don’t know what you’re doing,” Matin said.
The robbery involved “no touching, there was no physical assault,” Matin said, noting the incident was “almost a theft,” although it had mentally affected the woman working at the counter.
“I’m an idiot. I do stupid things like that, but I’d never hurt nobody,” Ruggerio said, noting he had “no excuses” for his behavior that day.
“I’m sick of this s--t, man,” he said, referring to his addiction. “I can’t do this with my life no more.”
Going beyond the recommended sentencing guidelines of five to 10 years of incarceration, Stanalonis sentenced Ruggerio to 15 years of incarceration, and said he could reconsider the sentence based on knowing the crimes center around addiction or mental illness, both of which Ruggerio suffers from, according to his lawyer.
“Sentencing day is not the day we see the moment of truth,” Stanalonis said, later adding it was a “tough day” for Ruggerio, but “if you do the right thing, your lawyer will file for reconsideration.”
Ruggerio was also ordered to pay back the $250 stolen from the register that day.
