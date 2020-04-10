California lawyer ordered disbarred

Maryland’s highest court ordered California lawyer Joseph Capristo to be disbarred effective this June following the attorney’s admission he violated ethical rules over the course of an employee theft in his law office.
The ruling comes after Erin Melissa Barnes, 39, a former secretary at the Harris and Capristo law office, was sentenced to 18 months in the county detention center in January after taking a plea deal to a felony theft charge the previous month, and was ordered to pay about $198,000 of restitution through the state’s attorney’s office.
Barnes had been indicted on a single charge of theft scheme over $100,000 in January of last year after Capristo testified before a grand jury, with no police investigation of the matter, according to St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R), who told a judge in December the actual amount taken was well over $200,000 and included “either the firm’s money or their clients’ money.”
A woman answering the phone at the law office this week said the firm would give “no comment on the situation” regarding Capristo’s disbarment or the future of the law firm.
Capristo, who was admitted to the bar in Maryland more than 30 years ago, submitted a joint petition with the Attorney Grievance Commission last year admitting to allegations that he had violated ethical rules during the thefts by not investigating if Barnes had stolen from the firm’s clients while knowing about the thefts.
According to the petition, Capristo discovered that Barnes had been misappropriating funds from the law firm’s operating account and confronted her in December 2017, when she admitted she had stolen funds. Capristo maintained Barnes as an employee, and revoked her access to the firm’s trust account, taking no action to investigate whether funds had been stolen from clients or third-party accounts.
Months later, in June of 2018, Sandra Holland, the owner of debt collection agency Tri-County Service Bureau, which previously retained the law firm’s services, discovered a debtor had made a $200 cash payment at the firm to Barnes, who misappropriated the cash, according to the petition, sparking Capristo to fire Barnes and investigate her misdeeds through an independent auditor.
That independent auditor found Barnes had misappropriated at least $27,000 of funds from Tri-County, as well as an amount from two other clients.
Capristo signed onto the Attorney Grievance Commission’s petition and agreed to an indefinite disbarment, beginning on June 19 of this year, with the right to petition for reinstatement 90 days from then.
The Maryland Court of Appeals certified that agreement in late March, issuing an order which gives Capristo until June 19 to complete any services he is currently performing for clients.
Capristo has agreed to not give legal advice or retain any new clients pending his disbarment, according to the petition.
