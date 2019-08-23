This article has been updated.
A man who is believed to have been involved in a robbery of SunTrust bank on Aug. 2 and a robbery of Twist Wine and Spirits in July was arrested on Tuesday after his identity was sent to police.
Corey S. Angstadt, a 51-year-old California man, was arrested for an alleged armed robbery that took place on July 24. Charging documents allege that an unknown male approached a store employee at 11 a.m. and “‘poked’ him in the right side of his stomach with what he believed was the ‘muzzle of a pistol.’”
The man then allegedly said that he had “nothing to lose” and demanded money from the register. He obtained $428.91 from the Lexington Park store, according to the court documents.
“At no point did the male attempt to cover his face or hide his identity” during the robbery, according to charges against Angstadt. On Aug. 2, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office released stills from video footage of the incident in hopes of identifying of the man, and received information on the suspect.
Court papers say that “Angstadt was identified as the male seen in the video footage.”
On Tuesday, Angstadt’s home was searched and police noted on court documents that “items of evidentiary value” were seized at the residence, including “the clothing worn by [Angstadt] at the time of the robbery.”
Angstadt was arrested “late Tuesday night,” according to Jason Babcock, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. He is being held at the county detention center and had a bond hearing on Wednesday.
“I believe that Mr. Angstadt is an extreme risk to our public safety,” Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd said at the hearing.
Maria Doerflinger, a public defender who was representing Angstadt, said that “no actual weapon was seen” at the crime scene, and that “it appears that [the weapon] was a rouse.”
“These are some very serious charges,” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said. “This is a very serious situation that we see him in.” Chesser ordered that Angstadt be held without bond.
On Thursday afternoon, Angstadt was served with charging papers alleging that he had also robbed a SunTrust bank in California on Aug. 2.
According to the charging documents, police found articles of clothing in Angstadt's residence that matched surveillance photos of the SunTrust robbery.
Angstadt is also on parole for an unrelated armed robbery case in Pennsylvania, according to Boyd. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in September.
