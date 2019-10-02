A California man was arrested last week after grand jurors indicted him for allegedly distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a man, and is being charged with second-degree murder.
The indictment charges Andrew Gordon Duncanson, 24, with two different counts of second-degree murder for allegedly giving a dose of fentanyl to Christian Scott Ellis, 25, of Leonardtown in May 2018, which killed him.
Other than his three charges for possessing and knowingly distributing fentanyl, Duncanson is charged with one count of second-degree felony murder committed in an “inherently dangerous nature,” and one count of second-degree “depraved heart” murder, meaning that Duncanson allegedly acted “with extreme disregard of the life endangering consequences” of the fentanyl, according to the indictment.
Duncanson was located in Baltimore last Thursday and was arrested, according to a release from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
The murder charges bring back a prosecutorial tactic that St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) announced at a courthouse press conference with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in 2017.
At that conference, Hogan said that the high charges were “the level of tough prosecution that we need in order to turn the tide” of the opioid epidemic.
That summer, the county’s prosecutors charged eight people who were allegedly involved with overdose deaths with second-degree murder. None of the eight were convicted of the “depraved heart” murder charge, and four were convicted of lesser manslaughter charges. Two of those manslaughter charges were dismissed by the state’s second-highest court, the Court of Special Appeals.
At that time, St. Mary’s prosecutors were working off a theory that supplying somebody with drugs, while knowing that the drugs have a very high probability of killing them, can lead to a second-degree murder conviction and added prison time if that person dies as a result of taking the drugs, according to Fritz.
County prosecutors believe that a ruling from the state’s highest court, filed in June of this year, gives them the leverage to convict people accused of being linked to overdose deaths with murder.
“It’s not just our theory anymore, it’s the law,” Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said in her office on Tuesday. “They agreed with everything we had been arguing.”
The ruling, in response to a case in Worcester County, where Patrick Joseph Thomas was convicted of manslaughter after he was found to have supplied heroin that led to the overdose death of 23-year-old Colton Lee Matrey in 2015, reversed a decision from the lower court which overturned Thomas’ manslaughter conviction. The appeals court held that Thomas had acted grossly negligent in that case, and was able to be convicted of manslaughter.
St. Mary’s prosecutors believe that the ruling clears the path for them to convict drug dealers of second-degree “depraved heart” murder, which Fritz said is a “hairs difference” away from gross negligence manslaughter.
“Nobody can really define what is the difference between gross negligence and depraved heart,” Fritz said. “The court says that when I undertake an act with a depraved heart, I know there’s a very high chance that a death will ensue from that act.”
Fritz also said that two years later, a jury might be more willing to convict someone of second-degree murder for overdose deaths. “Now there have been so many overdose deaths, so citizens are educated that these things are so damn deadly,” Fritz said.
The prosecutors declined to comment on Duncanson’s case in particular at this stage. Duncanson is currently detained at the county detention center. His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.
Twitter: @DanEntNews