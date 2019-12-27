A California man is facing first-degree assault charges alleging he brandished a knife to police and resisted arrest on Christmas Eve.
Charging documents filed by St. Mary’s sheriff’s Deputy Latisha Baker allege that police responded to a report of a disturbance at a Macarthur Boulevard residence in California Tuesday evening, with one woman reporting that Michael King, 47, had torn a bedroom door off the hinges.
After calling King’s name with no response, charging documents say Baker entered his bedroom.
“I shined my flashlight in the room due to the light being off, and observed his eyes open staring back at me,” Baker wrote in the charging document.
King allegedly sat up in Baker’s direction holding the knife, and Baker drew a taser, charging documents say, requesting several times for him to put the knife down.
After being detained, King “became irate and advised he wanted to fight,” and additional police officers responded to control him, charging documents say, with several residents coming outside “while [King] continued to yell and cause a commotion,” which allegedly continued in the hospital, where he was transported for emergency measures.
“While receiving treatment, [King] continued to be irate and disturb hospital staff and patients in the emergency room by screaming obscenities and using derogatory statements,” Baker said in the documents. King was charged with first-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and held pending bond review Thursday.
