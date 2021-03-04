A 66-year-old music instructor from California was arrested Tuesday on allegations he sexually abused a teenage student during lessons.
Marty Eugene Airhart, a piano and brass instructor, faces sexual abuse charges stemming from a child protective services report that he had sexually assaulted a student, who was a 13-year-old girl, between 2019 and 2020 during her private lessons at the Music Education Academy in California.
An online posting by the academy lists Airhart as a director.
A St. Mary’s grand jury indicted Airhart on March 1 on counts of sexual abuse of a minor, five counts of second-degree rape, and five counts of third-degree sex offenses, according to police. The indictment remained sealed as of Wednesday as copies redacting the girl’s name had to be provided to the public, Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor told a judge at Airhart’s bail review on Wednesday, which was continued until Thursday for a handoff between lawyers.
“Mr. Airhart came to see me on Sunday morning,” Thomas Pavlinic, who Airhart had retained as a lawyer for only the initial hearing, told St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford during Wednesday morning’s bail hearing. He said Airhart’s daughter had reached out to lawmen to surrender, but Airhart was later arrested.
Densford noted Airhart has no criminal history, but “very serious charges” relating to the sexual abuse, and that if Airhart is released, there should be no minor children in his home.
Calvert bank robber held in St. Mary’s jail on sex abuse charges
A Piney Point man who was recently sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a Calvert bank robbery will remain in the St. Mary’s Detention Center for a few weeks on old sexual abuse charges, which were filed around the same time as the robbery.
Donald Rankin, who recently pleaded guilty to federal bank robbery charges for the Calvert incident, had also worked out a plea solution with prosecutors to a separate second-degree rape case in St. Mary’s, Proctor said.
That plea hearing will be held later this month, lawyers agreed, but the sentence will run concurrent to his 10-year federal sentence. For the time being, Rankin will remain in St. Mary’s.
“Please don’t get into any trouble while you’re in Leonardtown,” Densford said.
