A Piney Point woman died Monday afternoon in a serious crash in St. Mary's County involving three vehicles, according to the St. Mary's sheriff's office.
Shannon Danielle Parker, 43, of Piney Point, was declared dead at the scene, where responding officers at the 4:18 p.m. crash off Piney Point Road, near Wise Road, found three vehicles, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Police later determined Parker had been operating a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Piney Point Road that afternoon, and crossed into the southbound lanes of the road, first striking a 2005 Toyota Corolla operated by Mary Lee Williams, 19, of Tall Timbers, according to the release. Williams received minor injuries.
Parker continued to drive in the wrong lane when she struck a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado operated by David Wayne Lamb Jr., 32, of California, who also received minor injuries, head on, police say.
Police suspect speed and reckless driving, on the part of Parker, contributed to the crash.
Recent snowy weather "could have effected [Parker] negotiating" the vehicle, but weather "was not a major factor" in the crash, sheriff's office spokesperson Jason Babcock said.
Those with any information on the collision is asked to contact sheriff's office Cpl. Sheena Tirpak at sheena.tirpak@stmarysmd.com or 301-475-4200, ext. 78051.