A Callaway woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head Sunday evening after police allegedly received a call from her husband saying he had killed her.
Police responded to a 911 call at about 8 p.m. on Sunday where a man who refused to identify himself said he “killed his wife and the gun was laying on the couch,” sheriff’s detective Taylore Nauman wrote in charging papers filed against Timothy Christian Wagner, 36. Police entered the Jo Marie Way residence and discovered Felicia Renee Wagner, 29, “deceased on the couch, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
“Officers also observed a handgun lying on a chair beside the couch,” charging papers say.
Timothy Wagner’s father arrived on the scene and informed officers he had also received a phone call from his son, who said he had just killed his wife at their residence, charging papers allege.
Police arrested Timothy Wagner at about 8:50 p.m. that evening as he fled through Charles County, according to the documents.
“The Charles County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect and stopped him there,” Jason Babcock, a spokesperson for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, said, adding that St. Mary’s deputies later arrived and transported him back to St. Mary’s County.
In a police interview at the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations division with detective Austin Schultz that night, Wagner allegedly waived his Miranda rights and told the detective he “was frustrated with the way his life was going” and had “taken a shower and a nap” before shooting his wife multiple times as she lay asleep on the couch, according to the documents.
“After he woke, he walked into the living room and saw [Felicia Wagner] asleep on the couch, [Timothy Wagner] returned to his bedroom where he retrieved a firearm he had previously purchased,” charging documents say. “With the firearm in hand, [Timothy Wagner] stood behind [Felicia Wagner] and shot her multiple times, ending her life.”
He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and firearm use in a violent crime, court records say, and is currently held without bond in the county detention center.
At Timothy Wagner’s scheduled court appearance Monday afternoon, St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser read him his rights in the case, and public defender Amber Wetzel told the judge Wagner would waive his bail review and the public defender’s office would enter its appearance in the case.
He was penned in for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 18.
Wagner told a court commissioner he was paying a mortgage on the Callaway home, and had recently started as a cybersecurity analyst at Kairos Inc. in California, and had formerly worked for the federal government, according to court documents. The couple had no children.
