Car crashes into creek in Leonardtown

College student accused of assaulting public safety officers
An 18-year-old student at St. Mary’s College of Maryland is facing two counts of second-degree assault after allegedly punching two campus security officers in the face early on Sunday morning, court documents say.
A statement of probable cause filed by Deputy Andrew Budd of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office alleges that Corey J. Squibb, 18, of Greenbelt began to intervene and hinder college public safety officer Douglas Sprouse as he was detaining another student. As Sprouse attempted to detain Squibb, court documents say that Squibb backed away and punched Sprouse in the face, causing visible injury to his lip.
Court documents allege that public safety officer Nicholas Landrum then attempted to detain Squibb, who punched him in the face as well, causing swelling. Squibb was transported to the detention center and later released on his recognizance.
Avenue man charged with violating protective order
A 31-year-old Avenue man was charged with violating a protective order after allegedly driving in front of the respondent and yelling.
Charging documents allege that Charles Carroll drove his vehicle directly in front of a respondent’s vehicle near her employer, which he is prohibited from going to, and began yelling at her late on Saturday night. When police approached Carroll later that night, charging documents allege he spontaneously said “Let me guess, she called and made up some story because I drove by her and waved.” He then said that he was leaving a nearby business and waved at the woman, charging documents say. After walking out of the door with police to see a court commissioner, Carroll allegedly began running and got to the back of the residence, where he ran into a pile of wood and was detained.
Lexington Park man accused of illegally possessing AR-15
A Lexington Park man was charged with an assault weapon roster violation after state police allegedly found an AR-15, ammunition, a collapsible stock and suspected marijuana in his vehicle.
Charging documents allege that after being stopped for speeding at night on Nov. 16, Thomas D. Evans Jr., 20, told police that he had a registered firearm in his vehicle, which he had been shooting earlier that day. The documents say that police located the AR-15, ammunition and a collapsible stock on the floor of the backseat, as well as a burnt cigar containing suspected marijuana. A call to the Maryland Gun Center revealed that Evans was federally prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to the documents.
Cigarettes taken from store; clerks allegedly assaulted
A man allegedly hopped the counter at Wawa in Lexington Park and put 30 packs of cigarettes in a bag early on Saturday morning, according to a release from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office. The release says that he shoved a clerk and punched another in the head as they tried to recover the cigarettes. The man had not been charged or identified as of press time.
DAN BELSON