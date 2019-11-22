Two arrested in traffic stop
Two individuals were arrested following a traffic stop early on Wednesday morning, one on drug charges and one for giving a false name to an officer.
Charging documents allege that when police stopped a vehicle near Nicolet Park in Lexington Park, Christina Mae Hughes, 39, of La Plata, appeared "extremely nervous," along with the driver of the vehicle, allegedly dropping her license twice while handing it to an officer.
Following a scan of the vehicle by K-9 Dyno of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, police allegedly found a glass smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine in the front passenger seat, of which Hughes allegedly took ownership.
In the detention center, police allegedly located a smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine residue in Hughes' vagina.
Also during the traffic stop, Nathan Lee Davis was arrested after allegedly giving his brother's name to an officer. After being again asked what his name was, charging papers allege that Davis "began to pull away and subsequently pushed" Trooper Evan Ruggles on the chest, then ran. Charging papers then allege that after a foot pursuit, Davis continued to resist arrest, then admitted that he had given his brother's name.
Davis was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Charles County.
Sheriff's office requests seized golf cart
The St. Mary's County commissioners approved a formal letter in response to the sheriff's office request of a 2011 Yamaha golf cart seized by federal agents in "a federal investigative raid" in which the sheriff's office was involved.
The sheriff's office requested the seized golf cart to patrol community events and to "patrol the perimeters" of the sheriff's headquarters and detention center in Leonardtown, according to a letter sent to the commissioners, and will adhere to a two-year use requirement.
After being approved by county commissioners, the sheriff's office must formally request the golf cart from the federal government, according to the letter.
Man charged after allegedly swallowing sprinkler head in jail
A Lexington Park man being held in the detention center pending a competency review for home invasion charges was charged twice this month after allegedly breaking and swallowing a sprinkler head.
Charging documents say that when Leonard William Morehead, 49, allegedly swallowed the sprinkler head on Sunday, water flooded "the cell, continuing under the door to the booking area and adjoining deputy's room and office where computers and other office equipment are located."
Morehead allegedly swallowed a sprinkler head the prior Sunday as well, according to charging documents.
MSP to host food drive until Nov. 27
The Maryland State Police Leonardtown barrack is hosting a food and toiletry drive in partnership with the St. Mary’s Helping Hands Food Pantry, as well as a winter clothing drive in partnership with Three Oaks Center.
Through Nov. 27, nonperishable food and toiletries can be donated 24/7 in the lobby of the state police barrack. The food pantry is in high need of toiletries, canned meat, canned fruits and vegetables, canned soup and complete meal kits, according to the state police. Perishable donations can be brought to the food pantry at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff's office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency's ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff's office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no information about a suspect or other investigative leads. The system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can go online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff's office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office's non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.