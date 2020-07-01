Car flips in Mechanicsville

Corrections officer accused of possessing drugs and a gun
A Prince George’s County correctional officer living in Waldorf was released from the St. Mary’s detention center on bail Saturday following his arrest for allegedly possessing oxycodone, a handgun and bulletproof armor in his vehicle.
Charging papers say Larry Chris Boyd Jr. was the subject of a search and seizure warrant executed last Friday on his vehicle on Three Notch Road near Mechanicsville Road, where 10 milligrams of oxycodone was allegedly found along with a digital scale with residue from suspected fentanyl.
Officers determined the quantity of oxycodone was sufficient to charge him with possession with the intent to distribute, and also found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the car along with bulletproof armor, charging papers say, also noting Boyd had been on “light duty” and “has not been to work in approximately [two] months.”
Boyd faces charges including possession with intent to distribute, distributing drugs with a firearm, wearing bulletproof armor and several weapons and drug charges.
North Carolina man allegedly flashes firearm at marina
A 64-year-old North Carolina man faces a weapons charge in St. Mary’s alleging he flashed a firearm while in an altercation at Tall Timbers Marina on Saturday afternoon.
Tommy C. Colon faces a concealed weapon charge following the alleged incident where a man at the marina reported Colon “pulled a firearm on him” following a scuffle.
Charging papers say Colon eventually came clean during the investigation, and told officers he had been carrying the gun in his waistband and displayed it after being assaulted by the man, guiding officers to where he threw the firearm in the woods behind the marina.
Colon was charged as he had a concealed carry permit through Virginia and believed Maryland honored that state’s concealed carry permits, charging papers say. He was released from the detention center later on Saturday.
Inmate accused of destroying sprinkler head in jail cell
An inmate at the county detention center in Leonardtown is awaiting trial for allegedly stealing a car, committing a robbery and burning a trailer picked up new charges on Sunday accusing him of destroying a sprinkler head in his cell at the St. Mary’s jail.
Devon Tyler Lee, 18, was charged with destruction of property on allegations he is seen on surveillance footage standing on a sink in his cell and wrapping his shorts around a sprinkler, proceeding to pull down the sprinkler.
DAN BELSON