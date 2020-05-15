Car flips in Ridge

Woman arrested on fugitive warrant, gun allegedly found
St. Mary’s sheriff’s officers stopped a woman on her way to a California address after Delaware State Police informed local lawmen she was wanted in that state for firearm theft charges, charging papers say.
Maria Antonia Llanos-Olivares, 24, was stopped Tuesday evening on Wildewood Parkway by St. Mary’s officers who wrote in a charges application they had located a pink and black pistol in her purse during the traffic stop, as well as 25 rounds of ammunition and a holster.
In Maryland, Llanos-Olivares was charged with theft and having a handgun in the vehicle, and was held briefly in the detention center on a fugitive warrant before posting bail on Wednesday.
Man picks up firearms charges after police investigate vehicle
A Lexington Park man is facing firearms charges on allegations deputies found a handgun in his vehicle, which he was prohibited from owning.
Charging papers say police responded to a disturbance involving weapons off Church Drive in California on Tuesday, and dispersed a crowd in the area before searching Nicholas D. Williams’ car, and officers allegedly located a handgun on the road under the driver’s side door.
The firearm was loaded with five rounds and was fully operational, charging papers say, and Williams and a passenger in his car denied ownership.
Doorbell footage in California leads to burglary charge
Video from a doorbell security camera led to an attempted fourth-degree burglary charge for a 57-year-old man who police wrote in a charges application rang the doorbell at a California home at about 2 a.m. earlier this month before attempting to enter the residence.
Charging papers accuse Charles Aloysius Bowman of attempting to open the front door of the residence after ringing the doorbell, and unsuccessfully pulling on the garage door. A neighbor told officers he had seen a vehicle outside his residence a few minutes earlier that morning and spoke to a man in the vehicle who “slurred his words” and said he was looking for his phone, charging papers say.
After posting images of the doorbell footage online, officers were contacted by a Southern Maryland Tri-County Council employee who identified the man in the footage as Bowman, who had tried to gain employment there, charging papers say.
Bowman was issued a criminal summons for the attempted burglary charge, online court records say.
