Car strikes Oakville residence

Charlotte Hall man facing felony assault charge
A 21-year-old man was issued criminal summons for multiple cases which charge him with assaulting his child’s mother and violating a protective order which she had against him.
Charging documents allege that last Thursday morning, Ralph Hermon Ballengee was in a verbal altercation with the woman and struck her “several times with a closed fist,” attempted to choke her and slammed her heard against the car door.
The woman also reported to police that “similar repeated abuse has been occurring since the birth of their child,” and that last Tuesday, Ballengee threw her onto his bed and held a knife to her side while placing his forearm around her neck, and told her that he was going to kill her, according to charging documents.
Further interviews with the woman lead to two more reports of Ballengee assaulting her, which she said she did not report at the time because of her fear of him, according to charging documents.
Also, when Ballengee was told by police that they could not relay a message from him to the woman because of an active protective order against him, he allegedly replied “yeah, I know.” Ballengee was charged with violating a protective order for the incident.
Colton’s Point man accused of soliciting sex from minor
An 18-year-old Colton’s Point man was charged with second-degree assault and a fourth-degree sexual offense for allegedly requesting sexual acts from a 15-year-old as a form of payment for tobacco products.
A statement of charges filed by the child’s parent alleges that between Aug. 7 and Nov. 7, Brandon Briones picked up the child “on several occasions” and “requested sexual acts as a form of payment.” The charges say that Briones “took thorough advantage of the child” due to her “compromised mental state.”
Man accused of violating court order from courthouse
A Hollywood man is accused of violating a protective order by sending a photo of the woman who he was ordered not to contact, attempt to contact, or harass to a group chat which she was in.
A statement of charges filed against Sean P. Coogan, 37, alleges that he and the woman, who is his ex-girlfriend and business partner, had been in the circuit courthouse last Friday to amend conditions of the previous protective order, and that while the woman was outside the courtroom with her current boyfriend, Coogan “obtained a picture of [the couple] with his phone.”
The charges allege that Coogan then sent the photo of the couple to a group chat, which the woman was included in, with the caption “Also so everyone knows, the court room drama is over with … The obviously happy couple looks like they could use some well wishes” with a laughing emoji at the end of the statement.
MSP to host food, clothing drives during November
The Maryland State Police Leonardtown barrack is hosting a food and toiletry drive in partnership with the St. Mary’s Helping Hands Food Pantry, as well as a winter clothing drive in partnership with Three Oaks Center.
Through Nov. 27, nonperishable food and toiletries can be donated 24/7 in the lobby of the state police barrack. The food pantry is in high need of toiletries, canned meat, canned fruits and vegetables, canned soup and complete meal kits, according to the state police. Perishable donations can be brought to the food pantry at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
And, through Nov. 23, new or gently used winter clothing for all ages can be dropped off at the state police barrack’s lobby, including scarves, gloves, mittens, coats, sweaters, hats, socks and blankets.
DAN BELSON