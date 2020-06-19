Cars burn at scrap heap

Man charged after fight outside grocery
A 21-year-old was charged this week following an alleged assault which occurred outside of the McKay’s grocery store in Leonardtown, according to charging papers.
Donald Keith Joy was determined to be the aggressor in a four-person fight at the grocery store on June 2, where Joy was allegedly found with a bloody lip after the fight was broken up by police. The three others were determined by lawmen to be victims of the aggression.
Officer interviews determined Joy was friends with the three other young adults, but disagreed with two of them, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. Joy was then shouting at the group and allegedly striking the woman before the fight broke out, according to charging papers.
Injuries were found on Joy as well as two of the men, but none were found on the woman, charging papers say. Joy was charged with three counts of second-degree assault.
Protective order violation alleged over calls from jail
A 59-year-old currently incarcerated in the St. Mary’s Adult Detention Center faces new charges stemming from his alleged conduct on the jail’s phone system.
Joseph C. Harrod allegedly made phone contact with a woman who has a final protective order against him, charging papers allege, and told her he was going to “beat [her] up,” and “hide in the woods outside her residence to watch for other men coming there, and he would break into the residence if he saw any men coming into her residence.”
‘Peeping Tom’ charges filed
A 58-year-old Lexington Park man faces a “peeping Tom” trespassing charge alleging he watched his neighbor get out of the shower. Charging papers accuse Alvin Thomas of peering into his apartment neighbor’s bathroom window “for several seconds” as she was exiting the shower earlier this month, charging papers say, looking in through where a plant on the window sill lifts part of the window’s blinds.
