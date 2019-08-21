A fiery vehicle crash early on Thursday morning sent an 83-year-old Chaptico man to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he died later that night.
According to a release from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Garland Coleman was traveling north on Longview Road at 3:47 a.m. when his truck went through an intersection and into a field, where it was disabled in a ditch near Bay Drive in the Mill Point community.
Robert Copsey, a local waterman from Mechanicsville, was the first person on the scene.
Copsey said he was crabbing on the wharf when he saw a fire and attempted to get a closer look when he smelled burning rubber.
“I looked over and I thought, ‘this don’t look right,’” Copsey said.
When Copsey arrived at the scene, Coleman was outside the burning truck and was on fire. “He was just laying there,” Copsey said.
“I took my rain jacket off, then I ran over and put the jacket on him to put him out,” Copsey said.
Copsey called for other neighbors and emergency services, and cared for Coleman, who was severely burned. Dispatch logs say that Coleman suffered from “burns to the right side of his body and his back” on “40 to 50% of his body.”
The volunteer fire department and rescue squad from the 7th District arrived at the scene soon after and continued treating Coleman.
Coleman was transported via helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with incapacitating injuries that morning. He succumbed to his injuries at 8:50 p.m., according to an updated release from the sheriff’s office.
The release said that “speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in this collision.”
“I just want to credit [Copsey], who helped [Coleman], by the time we were on the scene [Coleman] had already been evacuated and put out,” J.A. Nelson, chief of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department, said.
Anybody who has information relating to the crash is asked to contact Deputy Matthew Beyer of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office at 301-475-4200, ext. 8005.
